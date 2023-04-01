Friday's Sports In Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLLEGE BASKETBALL NEW YORK — Purdue center Zach Edey was a near-unanimous choice as The Associated Press college basketball player of the year. Edey received all but one vote from a 58-person media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis getting the other. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Edey’s season ended in the NCAA Tournament first round, when Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson, joining Virginia in 2018 as the only No. 1 seeds to lose to a No. 16. Before that, Edey dominated.

The 7-foot-4 Canadian was named a unanimous AP All-American and the Big Ten player of the year after finishing sixth nationally in scoring (22.3), second in rebounding (12.8) and first in double-doubles (26). Edey also shot 62% from the floor and averaged 2.1 blocked shots per game while leading Purdue to its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2017.

Marquette’s Shaka Smart took the AP coach of the year award Friday. He got 24 of 58 votes to edge Kansas State’s Jerome Tang, who received 13 votes.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Grant McCasland was hired as Texas Tech’s basketball coach, getting a six-year contract with the Red Raiders a day after North Texas won the NIT title to wrap up its first 30-win season.

North Texas was 135-65 in six seasons under McCasland, who has a master’s degree from Texas Tech. The Mean Green were 31-7 this season, which came a year after they had first broken the school record by winning 25 games.

The 46-year-old McCasland replaces Mark Adams, who announced his resignation from his alma mater shortly after Texas Tech finished its season 16-16 with a loss in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick is entering the NBA draft after one season with the Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-8 guard announced his decision in a social media post.

Dick started all 36 games and averaged 14.1 points while shooting better than 40% from 3-point range. He made 83 3-pointers, a program record for a freshman.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds last season as a junior.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hired Bowling Green women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick to take over the Spartans.

Fralick was 88-73 in five seasons at Bowling Green, making three postseason appearances. Bowling Green was 31-7 this season, matching the school and Mid-American Conference victory records.

Fralick replaces Suzy Merchant, who stepped down for health reasons after 16 seasons.

GOLF

SAN ANTONIO — Patrick Rodgers shot a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round of the weather-delayed Valero Texas Open.

Rodgers finished a firstg-round 66 in the morning, then birdied four of the final five holes in the second round at TPC San Antonio to reach 11-under 133. He’s winless on the PGA Tour.

Corey Conners, the 2019 winner in San Antonio, was 8 under after a 72. Michael Thompson shot 68 and was another shot behind.

With the event in catch-up mode because of hours-long fog delays Thursday morning, the afternoon wave was unable to finish. Among the players on the course when darkness halted play, Roberto Diaz was 8 under with eight holes to play and Brendon Todd was 7 under with three holes left.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sebastian Munoz opened with an eagle and it only got better from there, leading the Colombian to a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead at LIV Golf-Orlando.

The groupings reflected a focus on the Masters for the LIV event that takes place the weekend ahead of the first major of the year. The six former Masters champions were in the opening two groups — Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson starting on No. 1, with Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Charl Schwartzel on No. 2.

Richard Bland, the 50-year-old from England, had a 64. Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who also will be at the Masters next week, and Danny Lee were at 65. Lee won LIV Golf’s second event this year outside Tucson, Arizona.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ruoning Yin had the low round of her LPGA Tour career, a 7-under 64 to share the 36-hole lead with Hyo Joo Kim at the DIO Implant LA Open.

Yin, a 20-year-old from China in her second year on the LPGA Tour, turned in 3-under 32 and made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on her second nine at Palos Verdes for a 10-under 132 total.

Kim, whose five career wins include a major at the Evian Championship in 2014, shot her second straight 66. Nasa Hataoka (66) was a shot back.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Aaron Wise has withdrawn from the Masters, posting on social media that he needs time away to focus on his mental health.

He will not be replaced in the field, which now is 88 players. Wise has not played the Masters since his only trip in 2019, when he qualified by winning the AT&T Byron Nelson the year before.

FOOTBALL

SAN DIEGO — John Brockington, the former All-Pro fullback who ranks fourth on the Green Bay Packers’ career rushing list, died Friday. He was 74.

Brockington played for the Packers from 1971-77 and rushed for 5,024 yards. He was the first running back in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons.

Brockington also spent part of the 1977 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and finished his career with 5,185 yards rushing. He had 30 touchdown runs and four touchdown catches.

The Packers selected Brockington, from the Brooklyn borough of New York City, out of Ohio State with the ninth overall pick in the 1971 draft.

Brockington rushed for 1,105 yards his first season in Green Bay, which at the time was an NFL rookie record. He earned All-Pro honors and was named NFL offensive rookie of the year. He followed that up by rushing for 1,027 yards in 1972 while helping the Packers win an NFC Central title. Brockington rushed for 1,144 yards in 1973.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills upgraded their secondary depth by signing free agent safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract.

Rapp has nine interceptions in 57 career games, including 48 starts, during four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. He was selected by the Rams in the second round in 2019 out of Washington.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin defense of their third Super Bowl title at Missouri Western State University, agreeing Friday to a deal to continue holding training camp at the Division II school through the 2024 season.

The Chiefs once held training camp in Wisconsin but have called Missouri Western home since 2010.

TENNIS

LONDON — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year.

The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions,” including not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The players cannot receive funding from the Russian or Belarusian states, including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states.

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Russian players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are among the players who can return.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the reversal as “immoral.”

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tenth-seeded Jannick Sinner of Italy stunned top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Miami Open semifinals, rallying from a set down to beat the defending champion, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 in a three-hour thriller.

Sinner ended Alcaraz’s winning streak at 10 matches. Sinner’s powerfully steady baseline game wore down Alcaraz, who appeared to be cramping early in the decisive third set while he also dealt with an apparent finger injury. He will lose the No. 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic.

Sinner, the 21-year-old who made the Miami Open final last year but hasn’t been past the quarterfinals of a major, will face fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the championship match Sunday. Medvedev beat fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

Also, No. 15 seed Petra Kvitova beat unseeded Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-3 in the second women’s semifinal. Kvitova will face Elena Rybakina in the final.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK — Minor leaguers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball ahead of the season’s start Friday.

The five-year deal was agreed to Wednesday. MLB owners are expected to vote on the agreement next week.

The Major League Baseball Players Association, which in September began representing players with minor league contracts, said Friday that more than 99% of minor leaguers who cast ballots approved the deal. About 5,500 players are in the bargaining unit.

Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Major League Baseball is looking into a video circulating on social media that appears to show Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon grab a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after a game Thursday night in Oakland.

Rendon looks to have grabbed the fan’s shirt near his chest through the bars of the railing and exchanged words with him before appearing to take a swipe at the bill of the man’s ballcap and walking into the tunnel. Angels spokesman Adam Chodzko said the team has no comment.

PRO BASKETBALL

NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge announced he is retiring again from the NBA.

Aldridge, 37, initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Brooklyn Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months after announcing his retirement.

The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.

Despite the diagnosis, Aldridge was among his era’s premier big men. As the second pick out of Texas in the 2006 draft, he averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in his career. Aldridge played his first nine seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers before five years with the San Antonio Spurs and his short time with the Nets.

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $25,000 and coach Chris Finch $15,000 for their public criticisms of the officiating after their last game.

Finch and Gobert sounded off after Minnesota’s 107-100 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday night, when the Timberwolves were called for 24 fouls compared to 16 on the Suns. Phoenix had 27 free-throw attempts to 12 for Minnesota.

Also, Timberwolves center Naz Reid will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken left wrist. Reid was hurt at Phoenix when he tried to brace himself as he fell to the court after being fouled.

TRACK AND FIELD

PRETORIA, South Africa — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole and will have to stay in prison for at least another year and four months after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released following his murder conviction for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp 10 years ago.

The parole board ruled that Pistorius would only be able to apply again in August 2024, South Africa’s Department of Corrections said in a short, two-paragraph statement. It was released soon after a parole hearing at the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre prison where Pistorius is being held.

The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius’ sentence that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal just three days before the hearing, according to the statement. Still, legal experts criticized authorities’ decision to go ahead with the hearing when Pistorius was not eligible.

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents, Barry and June, are “relieved” with the decision to keep Pistorius in prison but are not celebrating it, their lawyer told The Associated Press.

HORSE RACING

Horse racing’s new anti-doping program was dealt a blow when a judge in Texas ordered the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to stop enforcing its rules involving medications and illegal drugs until May 1.

Judge James Wesley Hendrix of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a 30-day injunction in response to a request for an emergency injunction by the National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and the state of Texas.

HOCKEY

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan promoted hockey coach Brandon Naurato from interim to full-time, giving him a five-year deal that will be finalized after Frozen Four.

The Big Ten Tournament champion Wolverines will face Quinnipiac on April 6 in the national semifinals. Naurato took over in August after Mel Pearson was dismissed following a report that concluded Pearson and the program had “cultural issues” that “require attention.”

