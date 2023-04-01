In this Final Four of underdogs, the Huskies are the exception

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — In this chaotic NCAA tournament, the top men’s basketball teams became secondary characters among momentous upsets and Cinderella runs. Once labeled as title contenders, a dozen of these best programs — the No. 1 seeds all the way to the No. 3s — gradually dropped out of the sport’s marquee event, clearing the way for a most unlikely Final Four.

The national semifinals in Houston welcome a trio of first-timers — Florida Atlantic, Miami and San Diego State. And they’re not just teams that had never reached this stage. They had rarely come close.

The only semifinalist that breaks that mold is Connecticut, a team that slipped to a No. 4 seed because of a rough stretch in January but a program that has four national titles in its five previous trips to the Final Four. The Huskies, despite eight losses, had a profile that resembled those of past champions. With offensive efficiency, rebounding prowess, depth and strong defense, Connecticut looked like a contender. The Huskies proved it with their dominant performances, outlasting all the higher-seeded teams and becoming the lone past champion in a final weekend that lacks such brands but makes up for it with charm.

The Owls of Florida Atlantic have fewer losses (three) than any of the other 362 Division I teams that play this game. But they are just a No. 9 seed despite a dominant run through Conference USA. In this tournament, they had to beat the defensive force that is Tennessee and then a Kansas State team with an electric point guard. Florida Atlantic has played well all season, so Coach Dusty May doesn’t want a Cinderella label.

“When you’ve done what our guys have done, with so much longevity and consistency,” May said, “they don’t consider themselves a flash in the pan.”

But the program’s history — just one other NCAA tournament appearance ever — makes the Owls the most surprising entry in this Final Four, even though two fellow participants have stories that would also work well in fiction.

The San Diego State Aztecs, a No. 5 seed from the Mountain West Conference, had never previously ventured beyond the Sweet 16. The 2020 squad that had the best winning percentage in program history missed its chance to play in the tournament because of the pandemic.

San Diego State believes it has “been counted out all year long,” fifth-year guard Adam Seiko said. Now the Aztecs will play a national semifinal against Florida Atlantic, a guarantee that one of these teams handed an underdog label earlier in the tournament will advance to the title game.

Given the makeup of this Final Four, Coach Brian Dutcher’s advice for the Aztecs seems appropriate: “Their chip on their shoulder can’t be bigger than the chip on our shoulder.”

Those three programs advanced to the Final Four through upsets and tight games. San Diego State knocked out No. 1 Alabama, and Miami took down No. 1 Houston. Connecticut didn’t need to defeat a top seed — Arkansas cleared the path for the Huskies by beating Kansas in the second round — but the team cruised through all four matchups, winning by an average of 23 points.

Connecticut’s closest game in the tournament? A 15-point win over No. 5 St. Mary’s. The Huskies’ most lopsided result? Their Elite Eight rout of No. 3 Gonzaga. Only the 28-point margin surprised Coach Dan Hurley, not that his team earned a Final Four berth.

A year after a Final Four of blue bloods — Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova, teams that combine for 18 NCAA tournament titles — the season’s field whittled down to a Final Four without a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed for the first time in the event’s history.

Since 1985, when the tournament expanded to 64 teams, teams seeded No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 accounted for 74 percent of Final Four participants and 89 percent of national champions. During that stretch of nearly four decades, only four teams with lower seeds have won national titles. Another will join that group this year.

Connecticut’s seed makes it an uncommon Final Four team, but for much of the season, the Huskies remained in the top 10 of Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings. They should be viewed as a team that long ago rebounded from a midseason rut rather than a Final Four surprise.

Six of Connecticut’s eight losses came during a month-long stretch that began Dec. 31. After a 14-game winning streak to start the season, the team’s “defense tanked,” Hurley said, and the schedule played a role in the struggles. The skid included losses against Xavier (twice), Providence and Marquette, all NCAA tournament teams.

“I started fighting with the refs,” Hurley said. “I was on the phone with the head of officials more than I was watching film. It was a mistake.”

In all the months except January, “we’ve been as good as anybody,” Hurley said.

With their tournament run, the Huskies have ascended to No. 1 in Pomeroy’s ratings. Their fellow Final Four teams check in at No. 14 (San Diego State), No. 17 (Florida Atlantic) and No. 22 (Miami). So Connecticut, as a team with past titles and a recent slew of dominant wins, might seem like the outlier here — until you hear a player explain his mind-set.

“I still feel like we’re the underdog,” Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. said. “I feel like we came into the season and a lot of teams, a lot of people underrated us. We still play with that same chip on our shoulder.”

