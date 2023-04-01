Iowa’s upset of South Carolina draws record viewers as new TV deal looms

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This Women’s NCAA tournament has featured big names, big ratings and on Friday night it delivered an all-time classic when Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes upset the juggernaut South Carolina Gamecocks. The game was a huge hit with viewers. According to ESPN’s initial estimates, the Iowa-South Carolina game was watched by an average of 5.5 million viewers and peaked at 6.6 million. The first Final Four matchup, LSU-Virginia Tech, drew an average of 3.4 million with a peak of 5 million. Together, the 4.5 million average was up 66 percent over last year, and the most-watched women’s Final Four on record.

Last night’s numbers come on top of record viewing for the Elite Eight, too, which was up more than 40 percent on ESPN from last year, with the Louisville-Iowa game delivering 2.5 million viewers. That game, as well as the two Final Four matchups, are more than any NBA game on ESPN this season, the Athletic reported. The Sweet 16 was up 70 percent year over year.

It can be difficult to draw conclusions from a small sample of ratings data, and there are some unique circumstances propelling the women’s tournament this year. Clark and Aaliyah Boston are both stars who have been making headlines for several years now. And South Carolina was trying to complete an undefeated season. (Recent changes in how Nielsen counts out-of-home viewing have also boosted numbers for all sports telecasts versus previous years.)

Still, the numbers match the larger trends in women’s sports consumption. The Women’s World Cup in 2019 delivered record viewership around the world and the WNBA and NWSL have seen their TV audiences grow in recent years, too. Earlier this year, 1.5 million people watched South Carolina defeat LSU, the most-watched regular season women’s basketball game on ESPN since 2010.

The success of this year’s tournament comes at a perfect time for the sport, as the NCAA’s TV package for all its sports aside from men’s basketball ends next year. (The College Football Championship negotiates its own deal.) And it has renewed calls from women’s basketball stakeholders to take advantage of the popularity by selling the women’s tournament as a stand-alone TV property, like it does with the men’s tournament.

“It should happen,” South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley told reporters recently. “We’re at that place where we’re in high demand. I do believe women’s basketball can stand on its own and be a huge revenue-producing sport.”

The NCAA will have to make a decision soon, and probably later this year, when the association is expected to begin negotiations on a new rights package. The NCAA sold the TV rights for the men’s tournament to Turner and CBS in a 14-year deal worth $10.8 billion in 2010 and extended the deal for another eight years and $8.8 billion in 2016. The women’s tournament, meanwhile, is packaged with some two dozen college sports championships — baseball, softball, hockey and wrestling, among them. In 2010, ESPN paid $500 million to broadcast those championships over 14 years, an average of about $35 million per year. That deal is now well below market value.

How the NCAA handles the women’s tournament drew plenty of scrutiny two years ago when claims of gender bias surfaced over the disparity of the facilities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The NCAA claimed then that the women’s tournament loses $2 million a year. A third-party analysis commissioned by the NCAA said women’s basketball is responsible for just more than 15 percent of its current deal. By that math, the women’s tournament brings in an average of $5.7 million a year in TV revenue.

But a number of TV executives and industry experts told The Post then that the NCAA was severely undervaluing the women’s tournament. They said it was the marquee property of the deal and worth around one-third of its value. They estimated the women’s deal could be worth more than $20 million a year on its own. A study commissioned by the NCAA later in 2021 found the women’s tournament could be worth much more — potentially in the $100 million range.

Regardless of how the NCAA packages its properties in its next cycle, women’s basketball is certain to see a significant bump in revenue. Whether the market will decide its stand-alone value remains to be seen.

