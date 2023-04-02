Alex Ovechkin is stick-swinging mad in Capitals’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the final minutes of the Washington Capitals 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon, Alex Ovechkin dropped to his knees and grabbed his mouth after an opponent had rammed him into a referee. For weeks, Ovechkin had shielded his emotions as the Capitals’ season spiraled out of control, but he could no longer suppress his frustration at Capital One Arena. He followed that Rangers player, Barclay Goodrow, down the ice and whacked him with his stick. Then he did it again and again and again, throwing more torque into each swing, before he was finally called for a penalty and forced to leave the game.

By that point, a brawl had broken out at center ice, with Capitals forward Tom Wilson and defenseman Martin Fehervary each engaged in their own fistfight. Their coach, Peter Laviolette, screamed at an official, while New York Coach Gerard Gallant cracked a smile.

Ovechkin skated off the ice and back to the dressing room, sarcastically clapping his gloves as he passed a referee. This is relatively new territory for Ovechkin and many of his teammates; the Capitals have missed the playoffs just once in the past 15 years, and after Sunday’s loss, their tragic number now sits at three — the number of combined points they have left to lose before they are eliminated from the postseason for the first time in nine seasons.

Their fourth loss in a row underscored the widening gulf between the Capitals and the playoff-bound Rangers, and the emotional outburst late Sunday served as a reminder that many in Washington’s locker room are still learning to process this grim situation.

“It’s difficult. Nobody wanted this, no one expected this. I think everything weighs on you a lot more,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said. “I think when stuff clearly hasn’t gone our way this year, it’s a lot difficult on everybody. When you’re not winning many games, confidence is a tough thing to just say and wake up with, ‘I’m going to be real confident with the puck today and everybody else is going to be working for me.’ ”

After Laviolette and several veterans chided the team’s effort in a loss to Tampa Bay three days earlier, at least the Capitals were not checked out on Sunday. They brought full-throttle effort. But their execution was poor, and they fell into an early hole after K’Andre Miller scored off a rebound at 13:17 of the first period. Just over two minutes later, Alexis Lafrenière made the play of the night — faking a shot between his legs before backhanding the puck past Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper to make it 2-0.

When Kaapo Kakko extended the lead to 3-0 just a minute into the second period, a large contingent of New York fans at Capital One Arena stood and chanted for the home team.

“We haven’t done it well enough where we sit in the position that we sit in. So it’s of our own doing where we’re at right now,” Laviolette said. “Does it work against you a little bit? Yeah, I think so, from a confidence standpoint of coming in or the thought of moving onto the postseason and you’re not and that’s coming backwards at us. But we’ve got to fight through that and be better than we were today.”

There have been isolated bright spots for the Capitals down the stretch, including Dylan Strome, who reached a new career-high in points (58) with the team’s first goal Sunday, which trimmed the lead to 3-1. And Aliaksei Protas, who had been in and out of the lineup this season, has emerged as a capable top-six forward in recent weeks; his goal in the third period pulled Washington within 4-2 and gave fans a peek at what could be coming next season for the 22-year-old.

But whatever breakthrough Protas felt Sunday was quickly answered. The Rangers put the game away with a goal by Mika Zibanejad with a little more than six minutes remaining.

As Protas brought the puck up the ice on his next shift, Ovechkin fell after colliding with Goodrow and into an official. That elicited a volcanic response from the Capitals; Laviolette hinted afterward that the frustration had not just mounted from potentially a missed call on the play, but also from weeks of hardship. Even young players who were experiencing this for the first time could feel it on Sunday.

“It’s real hard … the history of the club the last 10 years, it’s been nothing but at least playoffs and fighting for the Cup,” Protas said. “But now, it’s time to look in the mirror.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Oshie, van Riemsdyk out

The Capitals were without veterans T.J. Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk on Sunday. Oshie suffered an upper-body injury in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning and is considered day-to-day; van Riemsdyk is also ailing from an upper-body injury and is expected to miss at least a week. He was replaced in the lineup by Matt Irwin.

Gibson suits up

With Charlie Lindgren out with an illness, the Capitals scrambled to find Kuemper’s backup for Sunday’s game, opting to sign their fourth-round pick from 2018, Mitchell Gibson, to an amateur tryout agreement for him to be able to suit up. It was an unusual way for Gibson to dress for his first NHL game, which comes less than two weeks after he finished his college career at Harvard. The Capitals said in a statement Sunday they intend to sign Gibson to an NHL contract at a later date.

Strome reaches career-high

A silver lining for the Capitals was forward Strome setting his career-high for points with his second-period goal. Strome, who signed a five-year contract extension in January, has registered 22 points in his last 21 games (eight goals, 22 assists).

