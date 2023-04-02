March Madness live updates Iowa faces LSU for NCAA women’s basketball championship

A national champion will be crowned Sunday afternoon when Iowa battles LSU in the final game of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern from American Airlines Center in Dallas. Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.
Iowa (31-6) is led by national player of the year Caitlin Clark, an incandescent star who has carried the Hawkeyes to their first national title game. She scored 41 points Friday night to upset previously undefeated South Carolina in a national semifinal.
LSU (33-2) is guided by Coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor and is aiming to lead the Tigers to their first title in her second season in Baton Rouge. LSU beat Virginia Tech on Friday to reach the final for the first time.
The NCAA men’s basketball tournament concludes Monday night when Connecticut faces San Diego State in the national championship game. Find all of The Washington Post’s latest NCAA tournament coverage here.
