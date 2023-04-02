Kim Mulkey delivers a national championship to LSU

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — Kim Mulkey wiped away tears with under a minute remaining in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game Sunday afternoon. All eyes focused on her, in part, because they couldn’t help it as she strode the sideline in a head-to-toe, sparkling, gold-and-black, tiger-striped pantsuit that twinkled with every movement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When the final buzzer sounded, Mulkey became the first women’s basketball coach to lead two different programs to a national championship, bringing one to her home state of Louisiana in just her second year at the helm of LSU. The never shy 60-year-old now has four titles after winning three at Baylor.

Angel Reese crumpled to the floor at midcourt after a 102-85 victory in front of a sold-out American Airlines Center crowd of 19,482. .

Mulkey took the program from nine wins in 2020-21 to 26 in her fist year, to winning it all in year No. 2. She bolstered the roster through the transfer portal with Reese, formerly of Maryland, leading the way. The Baltimore native set the LSU and SEC single-season rebounding record after initially planning to transfer to Tennessee or South Carolina, but went for a recruiting trip with Kateri Poole, fell in love and canceled all other trips. Less than a year later, Reese was named the tournament’s most outstanding player and has a ring while setting the NCAA single-season double-double record with 34. She finished Sunday’s game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The LSU team developed into celebrities over the season, getting calls from Lil Wayne during the tournament and getting neon green Kobe 6 Protos — nicknamed Grinches after the Dr. Suess character — from Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa.

Five players scored in double figures for LSU with LaDazhia Williams posting 20 points, Jasmine Carson adding 22 and Alexis Morris posting 21.

Caitlin Clark’s spectacular run ends with the Associated Press player of the year award, but without a national championship. She finished with 30 points and eight assists and broke Sheryl Swoopes’s single-tournament points record that had stood since 1993 with 191. She also set the tournament three-point record with 32. Monika Czinano scored 13, but fouled out with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter as the Hawkeyes attempted to rally.

Iowa’s magical season ends after its second trip to the Final Four in program history and with a program-record 31 wins.

LSU put on an absolute shooting clinic in the first half to go into halftime with a 59-42 lead that had their fans screeching “L-S-U! L-S-U!” The Tigers typically do their offensive work from the inside, but Reese picked up two fouls and went to the bench while her teammates picked up the slack in a matter that had the sold-out crowd in awe.

Carson had her LSU teammates sprinting off the bench after she banked in a buzzer-beater before the half, her 21st point of the game. She was 5 for 5 from three-point range coming off the bench in the first half. Mulkey even joined in, running off the sideline with both arms raised to the sky.

LSU shot 9 for 12 from behind the arc in the first half with four different players ripping the twine. The season high for three-pointers by the Tigers was 11 and just two games ago, in the Elite Eight, LSU beat Miami, 54-52, while shooting 1 for 12 from long range.

Iowa simply couldn’t keep up with the offensive onslaught in the opening 20 minutes despite shooting 50 percent from the field and going 6 for 11 from behind the arc itself. A bigger problem was Clark had to sit with three fouls after an incredible start herself, posting 16 points and five assists before the break.

Iowa got within seven points in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

