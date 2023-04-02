Jasmine Carson, with record-breaking hot streak, is LSU’s unlikely star

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first half of the NCAA women’s national championship game Sunday afternoon, Jasmine Carson pulled up from the left side and released a three-point attempt. Given how well the LSU guard had shot in the first half, it was no desperation heave.

Sure enough, the ball smacked the backboard just above the rim and fell through at the buzzer, providing another breathtaking sequence that highlighted a performance in which the graduate transfer came off the bench and practically upstaged transcendent Iowa guard Caitlin Clark at American Airlines Center.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Carson said. “I mean, every player dreams of being on the big stage like this and having the game of your life, and for it to come to fruition, it meant a lot. I was just taking in the moment. I was just living in the moment. Usually I don’t even celebrate after making a shot, but tonight I just let it all out.”

Carson had plenty of reason to celebrate in helping LSU to the program’s first NCAA title.

She scored 21 of her 22 points in the first half and sparked an 18-4 run in the second quarter to push the Tigers ahead to stay on the path to a 102-85 triumph. The 5-foot-10 reserve scored 16 points in the second quarter, the most in any quarter in NCAA tournament history.

Her second-quarter scoring surpassed the record established in the first quarter, when Clark had 14 points over the first 10 minutes. Carson turned the half into her personal highlight reel with perfect shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

“This was all about the supporting cast,” said LSU all-America forward Angel Reese, who was named Final Four most outstanding player after scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds and five assists. “For Jas, she probably didn’t want to go out as a senior, go out the wrong way, and she wanted to win, so she did whatever it took to win.”

In the first half, Carson went 7 for 7 from the field, including five three-pointers, and made both of her free throws. She was selected to the all-Final Four team even after not scoring in the Tigers’ victory over top-seeded Virginia Tech, 79-72, in Friday’s national semifinals.

Carson’s outburst came after three straight scoreless games, and she had just 11 points combined in her past seven. It was her first time in double-figure scoring since a career-high 25 points Feb. 19 during a win against Florida.

The Tigers set a record for points in a quarter of a national championship game, finishing with 32 in the second. Carson went 6 for 6 from the field during that time, making four three-pointers, while playing the entire period.

She played 21:47 total, her longest time on court in eight games, and did not commit a turnover. Carson had just three turnovers throughout the NCAA tournament.

Carson joined LSU this season following two seasons playing at West Virginia, where she averaged 4.7 points, and two seasons to begin her at Georgia Tech.

She received an enthusiastic endorsement from Samuel L. Jackson, who is a close friend of her grandmother, according to Carson.

Jackson, who has north of 9 million followers, posted on Twitter: “DOPE FINISH FOR @JazzC2_ COLLEGIATE CAREER, CONGRATS”

Jackson was not part of the announced attendance of 19,482, but there were plenty of stars in the building: First Lady Jill Biden, pioneering tennis player Billie Jean King, NFL career rushing leader Emmitt Smith and basketball hall of famer Dirk Nowitski witnessed LSU’s triumph.

While Carson was the standout early, fellow senior guard Alexis Morris took over in the fourth quarter.

Morris also is a transfer, having played at Baylor under Kim Mulkey, Rutgers and Texas A&M. Her early college career was dotted with issues away from basketball that led to her being dismissed from Baylor before reuniting this season with Mulkey for a storybook finish.

Morris nearly matched Carson’s second-quarter uprising, scoring 15 points over the final 10 minutes on 6-for-6 shooting and 2-of-2 accuracy at the foul line. She scored or assisted on 17 of the Tigers’ 27 points in the fourth quarter, capping a crowning performance in her home state with a three-pointer to end the scoring.

“Those decisions a lot of coaches don’t want to make,” Mulkey said of removing Morris from her team at Baylor years ago. “I had a lot of sleepless nights. There are some players you dismiss and say, ‘Good riddance.’ She wasn’t one of them. Look where she’s sitting today.”

Morris grew up in Beaumont, Tex., and chose to play at Baylor after being rated as the top point guard in the country as a high school senior. She was removed from for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Mulkey provided another opportunity for Morris to play for her this season, and with renewed aspirations Morris injected much-needed leadership that fueled the run to the national championship. Morris even had some timely advice for Carson during a stoppage in the second quarter.

“I asked her during [morning shootaround] ‘Are you ready for tonight?’ ” Morris said. “So she hit her first few shots, I even called a timeout, I said: ‘Stay right there, stay locked in. Whatever headspace you’re in, do not check out, and just stay ready.’ She gave us a huge spark off the bench today. She was the game-changer.”

