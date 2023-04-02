Live updates MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals face the Atlanta Braves

MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals are set to face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, looking to rebound after starting their season with two straight losses at home. Gore, a 24-year-old left-hander, landed in Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, but didn’t pitch for the Nationals last season. Through his first nine appearances last year, though, Gore had a 1.50 ERA in 48 innings. He’ll face Braves left-hander Jared Shuster, who is making his major league debut.