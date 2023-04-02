Live updates MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals face the Atlanta Braves

MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals are set to face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, looking to rebound after starting their season with two straight losses at home. Gore, a 24-year-old left-hander, landed in Washington as part of the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, but didn’t pitch for the Nationals last season. Through his first nine appearances last year, though, Gore had a 1.50 ERA in 48 innings. He’ll face Braves left-hander Jared Shuster, who is making his major league debut.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Are you headed to the ballpark today? If you need a guide for food and stuff, let Scott Allen show you the way. If you’re not headed to the ballpark today, you can find the game on MASN and the radio broadcast on 106.7 The Fan. Weather check: Seems fine? Pack a jacket.
Gore was about to make a few rehab starts in the minors after he was traded to the Nationals last season, but never pitched for Washington in a meaningful game. In spring training, Gore was at his best when he worked ahead of hitters, but his worst outings came when he got behind — and he was quick to be critical of himself when things went wrong.
The Nationals are coming off a 7-2 loss on Opening Day and a 7-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon. Up next: The Tampa Bay Rays and a three-game series that starts Monday.
1/3
Just now
Just now
24 min ago
24 min ago