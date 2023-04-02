Nats’ Hobie Harris and Thaddeus Ward get first taste of the big leagues

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Outside of the Washington Nationals clubhouse, about an hour after Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Hobie Harris stood surrounded by a handful of his family and friends while sporting a big grin. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Harris and his wife Ally got custom jerseys made last week for their group, just in case what they were hoping for ultimately happened on Saturday afternoon. And as it turned out, it did: Harris made his major league debut.

Even better, Harris’s first appearance in the big leagues was a success, as he struck out Marcell Ozuna and threw a scoreless ninth inning. He entered the game after fellow rookie Thaddeus Ward, who made his major league debut earlier in the game, tossing two innings with a pair of strikeouts. He also allowed a two-run homer to Matt Olson in the seventh inning.

“It was awesome,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I kinda wanted to see what they would do. They both kept their composure and they were actually a lot of fun.”

The Nationals left spring training last Sunday with eight healthy relievers, enough to make up a full bullpen. But there was a possibility that another reliever could be released from another team and pique the Nationals’ interest, meaning Harris and Ward had to sweat for a few extra days.

On Tuesday, ahead of Washington’s final exhibition, reliever Hunter Harvey walked up to Harris at his locker and asked if he had seen the whole clubhouse yet. Harvey then showed Harris around. Harris walked onto the field, looked at the stands and admitted that the field was “bigger than he was used to.”

Harris, 29, came into camp as a long shot to make the roster. He spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers Class AAA affiliate and he wasn’t as established as some of the veterans in camp. Yet he saw a benefit in that status.

“I always like the opportunity for a new first impression,” Harris said. “There’s not really an attached pressure, an attached expectation of what they’re looking for from me based off of what they’ve seen before … They signed me for a reason, just prove to them that they made a good call and let the rest take care of itself.”

Harris was one of the team’s best relievers in camp, throwing a splitter and a fastball and pounding the strike zone. He allowed two base runners — one hit and one walk — in his first six outings of spring training and only gave up a run in one of his eight outings. On Saturday, he threw nine of his 12 pitches for strikes.

If he can keep up that kind of production, Harris will be another strong offseason bullpen acquisition for the Nationals. Last season, they brought in Carl Edwards Jr., Erasmo Ramirez and Harvey to go with Kyle Finnegan, brought on in 2020. That group, along with Ward, who was the first pick in December’s Rule 5 draft, help make up a bullpen that is arguably the strength of the roster.

Ward never imagined what his major league debut would feel like because it seemed too far away. He lost a year because of the pandemic, then had to have Tommy John surgery in 2021. He’d only pitched one full season of professional baseball since being drafted in 2018 by the Boston Red Sox. Ward was so focused on getting back onto the field that he couldn’t afford to look too far ahead.

Still, it seemed likely coming into camp that Ward would make the Nationals roster barring a horrific spring. If he Washington had cut him, he’d be sent back to the Red Sox. For a rebuilding Nationals team, carrying Ward into the regular season seemed like a risk worth taking.

Still, Ward made it clear in spring training that he knew he had to fight to make the roster. He allowed a run in only one of his 11 Grapefruit League appearances. He was proud of how he induced a lot of weak contact and kept runners stranded on the base paths.

“I felt like I went out and earned the spot, I don’t really feel like it was given to me,” Ward said. “That’s one thing: I wanted to make sure a lot of other guys tried to see it that way, too … Coming over from a different organization and really feeling valued and feeling the team really wants me to be there. It’s great.”

Ward wasn’t happy with his strikeout-to-walk ratio during the spring — he struck out 15, but issuing seven walks. He said he’s not a guy who typically struggles with command, attributing the struggles to nerves. That looked like the case on Saturday early before he settled down in his second inning.

Both Harris and Ward exited camp having left their best impressions on the Nationals. Now, they’ll have to keep their performances up for a full season to stick. But Saturday represented a culmination of their long journeys to the majors.

“It’s emotional for me because I’ve been in professional baseball for nine years and I’ve wanted to be a big leaguer since I was four years old,” Harris said. “I know it’s gonna set in a little bit more as the season gets kicked up and going, but for now it’s all just so fresh. It’s exciting.”

