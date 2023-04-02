Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis score career highs in Wizards’ loss

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The Corey Kispert show rolled through Madison Square Garden on Sunday, where he joined other recently appearing legacy acts — Bruce Springsteen was there Saturday — in playing the hits. The Washington Wizards lost, 118-109, to the New York Knicks, who clinched their spot in the playoffs in the meantime. But Washington’s 2021 lottery pick had his second consecutive career night by scoring 29 points on 10-for-19 shooting including 4 for 11 from the three-point line. This career night happened 48 hours after his previous career night, in which he scored 27 points against the Orlando Magic by hitting nine three-pointers.

It also happened to be the second scoring explosion of his career at Madison Square Garden, which was where Kispert earned his first NBA start on Dec. 23, 2021 and had 20 points — at the time a career high.

Who wants to hear the new stuff anyway?

“I love this place,” Kispert said. “The lighting’s great. Something about it just feels comfortable.”

Kispert’s recent productivity is part of the Wizards focusing more on their younger talent as the season winds down and as Bradley Beal (knee soreness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain) and Kristaps Porzingis (non-covid illness) continue to miss games. They, along with point guard Monte Morris (ankle soreness) sat out Sunday, and Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before the game the team will decide if it wants to shut down its core trio for the season or try to reacclimate them to compete in the remaining four games.

Because Beal’s last game was March 21 and Kuzma’s was March 18, it is unlikely they’ll suit up again this season, especially if Washington (34-44) would like to protect its positioning in the May 16 draft lottery. The Wizards were tied with Orlando and Indiana for the league’s sixth-worst record after the loss.

In the veterans’ stead, Kispert and the up-and-coming generation play on. Rookie Johnny Davis got the first start of his career — with his girlfriend and infant daughter in attendance (he admits his daughter may have been sleeping). He had a career-high 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

“I’m glad [my daughter] could be here when I started,” Davis said. “… It definitely makes it a little more special because it was at MSG. Hopefully I can start a couple more games.”

Here’s what else to know from Sunday’s loss:

Beal, Porzingis stay home

Neither Beal nor Porzingis, a former Knick, made the quick trip to New York, which means Porzingis missed the usual spirited heckling he faces, and relishes, from Knicks fans.

Unseld said the Wizards will decide whether to reactivate Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma, although logically, chances are slim.

“It’s going to take a little time to ramp those guys up — with the few remaining games, does that make sense?” Unseld said. “... Or do we just prioritize the health of our guys, make sure we’re in a good spot getting into the offseason. Like we talked before, terrific opportunity for some young players to see the court, see some real-time action.”

Davis starts

For a player who began his rookie year as timidly as Davis did, the Wizards’ most recent lottery pick has come a long way. The 21-year-old played well on the biggest of stages at Madison Square Garden.

Unseld will look to experiment and see what he has in his young players in the final week of the regular season, putting them in new pairings and moving them out of their natural positions.

He praised Davis’s aggression again Sunday.

“Every time I step foot on the floor, Taj [Gibson] is telling me to be aggressive and shoot the ball,” Davis said. “ … Not just him, a lot of other guys do it, too. They do a really good job of working up our confidence and going into the game making sure we’re in the right mind-set.”

Bests for Gibson

Gibson, the veteran center, had himself a nice homecoming, where he shot his way to a season-high 14 points and career-high four three-pointers, all while cavorting in front of his former team’s bench several times. Gibson, a Brooklyn native who spent the past three seasons with the Knicks, shared a few in-game laughs with New York Coach Tom Thibodeau.

