Anthony Rendon suspended five games after altercation with fan

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended five games after an altercation with a fan in the stands at Oakland last week, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Rendon will appeal the suspension, which will not begin until the appeal is heard.
But the logistics of Rendon’s suspension are somewhat surprising: Normally, when MLB announces discipline, that announcement includes the length of the suspension and whether the player will appeal. When Rendon’s suspension was announced Monday, MLB seemingly had no idea whether Rendon planned to appeal. A short time later, the Angels announced he would do so.
The 32-year-old should be familiar with the process. He served a five-game suspension last season after participating in a fight with the Mariners. Rendon, who was on the injured list at the time after wrist surgery, jumped onto the field and started throwing punches with his injured arm, which was in a cast.
Rendon is beginning the fourth season of a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels. He has played 159 games and hit 20 homers since signing that contract. In his final season with the Washington Nationals, he played 146 games and hit 34.