Anthony Rendon suspended five games after altercation with fan

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended five games after an altercation with a fan in the stands at Oakland last week, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Rendon will appeal the suspension, which will not begin until the appeal is heard.

Rendon’s suspension is no surprise. MLB spent the weekend investigating the incident, which took place after the Angels played the Athletics on Thursday and was captured on video. On his way back to the clubhouse, Rendon stopped to confront a fan who apparently had been shouting at him earlier in the night. Rendon grabbed the man by the shirt, asked if he had called him “a little b----” and took an openhanded swipe at him before departing.