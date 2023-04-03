The wildest of wild cards. The Tar Heels went from preseason No. 1 thanks to a surprise run to the national title game to not even making the NCAA tournament. Now Caleb Love and Leaky Black are gone, leaving guard RJ Davis and forward Armando Bacot as the nucleus of whatever comes next. That should be enough to get the Tar Heels up to a No. 6 or No. 7 seed next year, even if it wasn’t enough this season. Worth noting: North Carolina had a losing season in 2020, was a No. 8 seed in 2021 and 2022 and then crumbled this winter. Might this be the new normal in Chapel Hill?