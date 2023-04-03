Marquette (29-7)
Let’s call the Golden Eagles what they are: The team with the highest floor, at least for now. It’s possible Shaka Smart brings back what amounts to the entire rotation from a Big East regular season and tournament champion. That includes point guard Tyler Kolek, the Big East’s player of the year, and vital contributors like guards Kam Jones and Stevie Mitchell and forwards Oso Ighodaro and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. They might be better than this past season, just like …
Purdue (29-6)
Mock the Boilermakers’ recent returns in March all you like. There is a good chance Purdue brings back 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, and young guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith should be more consistent. If they get better (a decent bet) and the Big Ten remains mostly devoid of great backcourts (also a decent bet), then the Boilermakers are going to win a lot of games again. But as they know all too well, there will be nothing guaranteed in March.
Connecticut (31-8)
So here’s the question: Do the Huskies have to pay a championship tax? Sure, just about everyone in their rotation can return, but after winning a title, is there much reason left for Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. and Adama Sanogo to stick around? It’s a tolerable price to pay for a championship. Connecticut would be thrilled to have any of them back, but help is on the way in the form of a top-five recruiting class. Dan Hurley needed five years to collect a national title banner; he might not need that long to bring another to Storrs.
Duke (27-9)
Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell will remain in Durham for a second year, and Jon Scheyer’s second recruiting haul includes five players (including Mackenzie Mgbako) ranked in the top 30 of 247Sports’ Class of 2023 rankings. If Kyle Filipowski, the ACC’s rookie of the year, sticks around, the Blue Devils should probably vault to the top of this way-too-early heap.
Creighton (24-13)
On the one hand, the Bluejays will spend an offseason muttering about what could have been if they had just finished off San Diego State in the South Region final. On the other, all five starters could plausibly return. A lot hinges on whether 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner is back for another season, and if Arthur Kaluma and Baylor Scheierman also stick around, the Bluejays could belatedly hang that elusive Final Four banner with the core of the group that almost got one this spring.
Miami (29-8)
If we learned anything from this season, it’s that the Hurricanes mastered the new era of college sports as well as anyone. The Hurricanes could bring as many as four starters back from their Final Four team — Norchad Omier, Nijel Pack, Wooga Poplar and ACC player of the year Isaiah Wong — and figure to be active on the transfer market as well. Miami isn’t going anywhere, especially with future Hall of Famer Jim Larrañaga still on the sideline.
Alabama (31-6)
This year’s top overall seed definitely is losing Brandon Miller to the NBA draft, but the Crimson Tide had depth on their side all season. Alabama’s prospects could brighten if guard Jahvon Quinerly withdraws from the draft, and this placement assumes he will be back. Nate Oats’s teams have become known for their occasional barrage of three-pointers, but defense is likely to be the Crimson Tide’s hallmark next season.
Texas (29-9)
There’s a lot still up in the air for Rodney Terry’s first full season in charge in Austin. Does forward Dylan Disu use his covid season? Will guard Tyrese Hunter turn pro? What sort of progress do Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris make as sophomores? How do top-15 freshmen Ron Holland and AJ Johnson fit? And is help coming via the transfer market? The Longhorns will be good in their final Big 12 season, but if a lot falls in their favor, they could be special.
Kansas (28-8)
Don’t count out the Jayhawks, even if their roster will be overhauled a bit. Retaining point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and forward KJ Adams Jr. (the Big 12’s most improved player) is helpful, and a four-man freshman class will be asked to fill some holes. Kansas might also add a transfer or two like it did last year with Kevin McCullar Jr. — who could use his covid season to come back for another run. If he does, the Jayhawks’ potential increases.
UCLA (31-6)
Assuming Jaylen Clark sticks with his decision to turn pro, this is looking like it will be a team that belongs in large part to sophomores Amari Bailey and Adem Bona. Mick Cronin has a three-man class in the pipeline, and the program’s foundation of defense is firmly set. The Bruins won’t have the same championship-or-bust vibe they had the last two seasons, but they’ll be well-equipped to make a run at one last Pac-12 title before exiting for the Big Ten.
Kentucky (22-12)
Bet you haven’t heard this one before: The Wildcats will go as far as their freshmen will allow them. Kentucky has three of the top four freshmen and four of the top 13, according to 247Sports’ rankings, committed for next year. Sounds like a recipe for early unevenness but some upside late in the season. John Calipari will probably find some transfers to bolster the roster as well.
Arkansas (22-14)
Injuries prevented the Razorbacks from enjoying much continuity, and they still wound up in the Sweet 16. Do Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis follow Trevon Brazile’s lead and opt to remain in Fayetteville? Will top-30 freshmen Baye Fall and Layden Blocker (the latter a point guard) make an impact? Will Eric Musselman again hit the portal for help? The third is a near-lock, but if all three happen, the Hogs will be at or near the top of the SEC.
Houston (33-4)
Marcus Sasser and Jarace Walker are off to the NBA, and Tramon Mark will either turn pro or transfer. That leaves Jamal Shead and J’Wan Roberts as starters on the Cougars’ fourth consecutive Sweet 16 team coming back as the school moves into the Big 12. It is a program built on unrelenting defense, and that should play well even if Houston is bound to lose a few more games in its new league.
Gonzaga (31-6)
The post-Drew Timme era begins in Spokane, and Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith could be the centerpieces as the Zags will look to make the second weekend of their ninth consecutive tournament (Strawther, in particular, could also turn pro). Until proven otherwise, it’s imprudent to bank on Gonzaga being anything worse than a top-15 team.
Texas A&M (25-10)
The Aggies delivered a dud in the first round of the NCAA tournament, but no matter. They finished second in the SEC and return an ace point guard in Wade Taylor IV. That’s an excellent place for any team to start. Texas A&M is also in solid shape on the interior with starters Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble likely to return. The Aggies might not be Final Four good, but they should again show progress under Buzz Williams.
San Diego State (32-7)
The Aztecs were old this season, and they may be almost as wizened next year after their run to the championship game. Starters Darrion Trammell, Lamont Butler (the hero of the semifinals with his buzzer beater against Florida Atlantic) and Keshad Johnson could all return, as could top reserves Jaedon LeDee and Micah Parrish. At minimum, that’s a core group that would make San Diego State a clear favorite to repeat as Mountain West champs next season.
Florida Atlantic (35-4)
Set the Final Four run aside. The Owls went 31-3 in the regular season, earned a No. 9 seed and could bring back all but one of their rotation players. A team with that profile would be accorded some respect at this point regardless of its March results. Tournament stars Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin will lead Dusty May’s team into the American Athletic as part of a six-team infusion from Conference USA.
Michigan State (21-13)
The Spartans could — could — be one of the Big Ten’s deepest teams, depending on whether the likes of forward Malik Hall and guard Tyson Walker decide to play a fifth college season. Regardless, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins will be the foundation of one of the Big Ten’s better backcourts, and 6-foot-10 center Xavier Booker figures to be a prominent contributor from a four-man freshman class.
Arizona (28-7)
There is some work to be done to bolster the backcourt with transfers, but the Wildcats’ floor should be reasonably high so long as bigs Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo opt to stick in Tucson for another season. Arizona learned the hard way that inconsistent guard play is not a good match for March when it lost to Princeton in the first round. For now, holdovers Kylan Boswell and Pelle Larsson project as the team’s top options on the perimeter.
Maryland (22-13)
The Terrapins have a pair of top-60 recruits on the way, but Kevin Willard’s biggest get was convincing guard Jahmir Young to stick around and use his fifth year of eligibility. Young’s presence helped Maryland earn a No. 8 seed in Willard’s first season, and the return of Julian Reese in the post solves plenty of problems as well. Willard established an interesting identity that clashed with the mostly stodgy, plodding Big Ten, and that bodes well as the Terps’ talent level increases.
Tennessee (25-11)
Another team with plenty of roster flux to sort out. Who among Josiah-Jordan James, Uros Plavsic and Santiago Vescovi returns for a fifth season? Does freshman forward Julian Phillips turn pro? Whatever roster Rick Barnes trots out in Knoxville next year, it’s a near-certainty it will be excellent on defense. That might be enough on its own to land in the top 25.
Baylor (23-11)
It’s safe to call the Bears a team in flux. Keyonte George’s one-year stopover in Waco is over, and LJ Cryer appears set to transfer if he doesn’t remain in the NBA draft. Still, Baylor’s offensive efficiency rankings on KenPom.com the last three years are second, eighth and second. Scott Drew and the Bears should figure out a way to score enough to remain relevant, though top-25 freshman Ja’Kobe Walter is likely to have plenty of responsibility immediately.
St. Mary’s (27-8)
Let’s just get ahead of the curve this time around with the Gaels, who will find a way to play elite defense and should be helped immensely by the likely returns of Aidan Mahaney and Mitchell Saxen. There might even be enough in place to dislodge Gonzaga from a share of the West Coast Conference title for the first time since 2012.
North Carolina (20-13)
The wildest of wild cards. The Tar Heels went from preseason No. 1 thanks to a surprise run to the national title game to not even making the NCAA tournament. Now Caleb Love and Leaky Black are gone, leaving guard RJ Davis and forward Armando Bacot as the nucleus of whatever comes next. That should be enough to get the Tar Heels up to a No. 6 or No. 7 seed next year, even if it wasn’t enough this season. Worth noting: North Carolina had a losing season in 2020, was a No. 8 seed in 2021 and 2022 and then crumbled this winter. Might this be the new normal in Chapel Hill?
St. John’s (18-15)
It is still anyone’s guess who will actually populate the Red Storm’s roster, but does anyone believe Rick Pitino is going to exercise a smidgen of patience while reloading and retooling a program that has defined mediocrity over the last two decades. Pitino will be 71 when next season starts and the clock is ticking on what will probably be his last big job.
Fifteen more to think about: Auburn, Boise State, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Missouri, Northwestern, Oregon, Southern California, TCU, Villanova, Virginia, Wisconsin, Xavier