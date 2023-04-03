The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

March Madness live updates Connecticut meets San Diego State for men's national title

Adama Sanogo and Connecticut will face San Diego State on Monday night for the national championship. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
March Madness concludes Monday night with the NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship game between Connecticut and San Diego State in Houston. U-Conn. will be playing for its fifth national championship and San Diego State for its first when the final tips off at 9:20 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis.

Connecticut has been dominant during the NCAA tournament, winning all five of its games by double digits, including a national semifinal win Saturday against Miami. Coach Dan Hurley has the Huskies back to looking like the powerhouse they once were under Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun.
San Diego State, which has taken its stifling defense to its first national final, needed a buzzer-beater to advance past Florida Atlantic in Saturday’s semifinals. Leading scorer Matt Bradley is starting to regain his touch at the right time.
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament concluded Sunday when LSU beat Iowa for its first national title. Tigers Coach Kim Mulkey’s tears and star forward Angel Reese’s taunts brought a dramatic end to an action-packed event.

