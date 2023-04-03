Former DeMatha coach Mike Jones returning home for Maryland assistant role

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mike Jones made his name coaching at DeMatha Catholic, the high school basketball powerhouse located in Hyattsville, three miles up Route 1 from the University of Maryland. Now, two years after leaving that perch to take an assistant role at Virginia Tech, Jones is returning to the area to join Kevin Willard’s staff at Maryland, sources close to the situation confirmed Monday.

In Jones, Maryland is getting a well-respected, well-connected local with extensive experience. He replaces assistant Tony Skinn, who left last week to take the head job at George Mason, his alma mater.

Jones had interest in returning to the D.C. area and was a finalist for the head job at American University, a role that ultimately went to George Mason assistant and former Maryland star Duane Simpkins.

In his time at Virginia Tech, Jones helped the Hokies reel in several local talents. DeMatha guard Rodney Rice and Jackson-Reed forward Darren Buchanan headlined the program’s 2022 recruiting class, and former DeMatha forward A.J. Swinton is a hard commit in the Class of 2024. Buchanan, the All-Met Player of the Year in 2021-22, recently entered the transfer portal.

In College Park, Jones will be reunited with more familiar faces. Jahmir Young, the Terrapins’ starting point guard and a second-team all-Big Ten selection this winter, played for Jones at DeMatha from 2017 to 2019. Young recently announced he would be returning for his fifth season of eligibility.

Young is part of a talent-packed group of DeMatha alumni from the Jones era. After taking over for Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten in 2002, Jones lived up to expectations in his 19 seasons with the Stags. The Largo native won eight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles and finished with a record of 511-119.

Former players include Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, U-Conn. forward Jordan Hawkins and Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson, who entered the transfer portal Friday.

As DeMatha players scattered across the country over the years to join high-level college programs, Stags were noticeably absent from Maryland’s rosters, leading to the perception there was a breakdown between the college program and its neighboring high school powerhouse. In 2021, after Dickinson made comments about a perceived lack of interest from coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland, Jones denied there was a strained relationship.

“I’m a Maryland fan, that’s the part that some people don’t understand,” the coach said at the time. “Truly, I’m a hometown guy. So I root for all the hometown teams. … You have some people that totally just make up stuff or they heard something and spun it into reality for themselves.”

When Young transferred from Charlotte, he became the first DeMatha graduate to play for Maryland since Travis Garrison joined the team in 2002. Now, with the addition of Jones, DeMatha’s presence in College Park may be stronger than at any point in recent history.

