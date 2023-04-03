Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Forte, a main contender for this year’s Kentucky Derby, solidified his position as the likely favorite when he ran down Mage from an outside post to win Saturday’s Grade 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park by one length. The son of Violence — a multiple graded stakes winner who was retired early due to a fracture to his right front foot — claimed his fifth consecutive victory, four of them Grade 1 stakes races, and added another 100 points to his Kentucky Derby total, giving him 190 points. That’s by far the most among all three-year-old hopefuls looking to grab a gate at Churchill Downs for this year’s Run for the Roses.

“He just continues to amaze us. He gets better and better,” trainer Todd Pletcher said after the race. “He handled the stretch out to a mile-and-an-eighth and actually probably ran a mile-and-three-sixteenths. It gives you a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Before we get too ahead of ourselves, it’s worth noting that the field of this year’s Florida Derby was lackluster at best. Forte was one of two horses in the 12-horse field with a win against competition other than maidens. (A maiden race is an event for horses that have not won a race.) Dubyuhnell, 11th by 35 lengths in the Florida Derby, won the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct in December, yet that was over a sloppy surface, a particular circumstance. No other horse in the field had beaten a collection of winners in any other race, a total of 41 races between them.

Advertisement

There are also pedigree concerns. Forte inherited three times as much speed as stamina from the male side of his lineage and more speed than stamina from the female side, potentially leaving him with little reserves to navigate the classic 1¼-mile distance of the Kentucky Derby. In fact, Violence’s progeny are winning at an average distance of just 6.9 furlongs in 2023, well short of the 10 furlongs found in the Kentucky Derby. Progeny of Forte’s maternal grandsire, Blame, appear to peak at a distance of 1⅛ miles, winning at an average of 7.5 furlongs this year.

And yet Forte was the heavy favorite in the final Kentucky Derby future pool — and that was before his Florida Derby win. It’s not too early to start planning to bet in other directions.

There are still three 100-point races to be run on the Derby trail, all on April 8 — the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct, the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park — giving us plenty of time and options for a more well-rounded contender to emerge. Until then, keep an eye on Derma Sotogake, Reincarnate and Confidence Game.

Advertisement

Derma Sotogake led the all-Japan sweep in the Grade 2 UAE Derby in March, earning 100 points on Derby leader board. He clocked in at 1 minute 55.81 seconds, the fastest time in that race since Mendelssohn in 2018. Normally, you would rightly discount the UAE winner in the Kentucky Derby without a second thought — such horse are 0-18 and haven’t hit the board since 2000 — yet Derma Sotogake’s pedigree suggests he isn’t an auto toss in this year’s Run for the Roses. Since the Derby point system was created in 2013, no horse had won the UAE Derby with a dosage index — the ratio of speed to stamina from the sire side — higher than 2.47, with eight of the previous nine winners coming in below 2.00. Derma Sotogake, however, inherited three times as much speed as stamina from the male side of his lineage, with a lot of stamina from the dam side as well. That makes him, on paper, an intriguing contender, especially if he is going to be discounted due to his UAE win.

Reincarnate is another option with a solid pedigree. He is the son of 2017 champion two-year-old male Good Magic and the grandson of 2007 Preakness Stakes winner and two-time Horse of the Year Curlin out of a mare by 2007 Kentucky Derby runner-up Hard Spun. His dam, Allanah, is a daughter of Scat Daddy, the sire of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. Reincarnate’s third-place finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby isn’t going to grab him much attention at the betting window, but if he gets a gate in the Kentucky Derby he is certainly worth including in your wagers.

Confidence Game, the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes winner at 18-1 at Oaklawn Park in February, didn’t inherit the speed of the previous two hopefuls, but his inherited stamina is on display on both sides of the pedigree, particularly on the dam side with Bernardini and A.P Indy. Bernardini’s progeny have key wins at 1⅛ miles or further, and A.P Indy won the Belmont Stakes (1½ miles) and Breeders’ Cup Classic (1¼ miles) en route to American Horse of the Year honors in 1992.

GiftOutline Gift Article