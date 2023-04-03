Lake Braddock tops Westfield in clash of baseball unbeatens

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the Lake Braddock baseball team, a hands-off approach from the coaching staff is leading to impressive early-season success. Monday afternoon, the undefeated Bruins kept their run going with a 4-2 win over Westfield in a clash of Northern Virginia unbeatens at the newly opened Capital One Park at Tysons. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Nothing fazes them,” Bruins Coach Johann Tiamson said. “It’s not even coaches telling them to lock in during a game like this. They’ve been taking care of it themselves.”

At the eight-team VHSL spring break event, the Bruins (9-0), a Class 6 state semifinalist last season, and Westfield (5-1), a surging squad with highly-touted prospect Jonny Farmelo atop the lineup, entered as the lone teams with unblemished records. The three-day showcase is a round-robin event, so further tests await.

Junior right-hander Henry Steene set the tone for the Bruins, pitching seven innings and allowing just two hits. His only blemish came in a two-run fifth inning. Steene’s strong outing was a product Tiamson’s hands-off approach. Pitchers and catchers are entrusted to call their own pitches, as opposed to the coaching staff, who dictate pitches on most other teams.

“I think I shook off two pitches all game,” Steene said. “When coach hands me the lineup card, it doesn’t matter who is catching — I know I’ve got a dog behind the plate. Me and these guys, we’re all locked in together.”

On Monday, the coaches were rewarded for their trust.

The Bruins struck first in the second inning, with a hit-by-pitch followed by two stolen bases and a balk sending the first run home. Another balk brought a run home in the fourth inning, making it 2-0.

The Bruins’ offense produced in a more traditional sense in the top of the fifth, with senior Evan Schick doubling in a run and senior first baseman Ken McKeever (four hits, two runs) singling another runner home.

“We take a lot away from these sorts of games,” junior catcher Padraig Hall said, “so that we don’t have to lose a game [like this].”

