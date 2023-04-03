San Diego State’s Matt Bradley breaks out of slump at the perfect time

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — The day before San Diego State played in the national semifinals, Matt Bradley received a call from a former coach. The message wasn’t one of congratulations, even though the Aztecs had reached the Final Four for the first time and Bradley, a starting guard, approached the biggest matchup of his career. Wyking Jones, the coach at California when Bradley was a freshman there, had a bit of criticism — and some advice.

“Matt, man, I didn’t like your body language,” Jones told him.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs have kept on winning as the NCAA tournament field continues to shrink. So be grateful, Jones reminded his former player, and if his shots weren’t falling, then “you’ve got to be the best cheerleader.”

Bradley, the Aztecs’ leading scorer this season, struggled in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight victories that brought San Diego State to the Final Four. Amid those celebrations, Bradley harbored some frustration. Jones, an assistant at Louisville during its now-vacated 2013 championship season, told stories from that tournament run. Bradley listened, and his mentality shifted.

Jones emphasized how “at the end of the day, it’s about the team.” And Bradley admitted he “kind of lost focus of that.”

Those reminders lingered in his mind during the semifinal against Florida Atlantic, and he quickly settled into a groove. Bradley scored 11 points in the opening six minutes, giving his team a lift by hitting three shots from beyond the arc. He finished with a team-high 21 points, a critical offering given how the Owls sliced through San Diego State’s vaunted defense.

The Aztecs didn’t lead in the second half until after the final buzzer. Lamont Butler’s immortal shot took flight just in time and swished through the net after the horn so the Aztecs could advance to face Connecticut in the national championship game.

Bradley hadn’t scored so many points or hit that many three-pointers (four) since Dec. 31. San Diego State needed that type of performance from the veteran. The Aztecs, who lean on their defense, have won nine games this season when they score fewer than 65 points, but that wouldn’t have been possible against Florida Atlantic, a skilled No. 9 seed that seemed unflappable, especially early.

On a whiteboard, San Diego State Coach Brian Dutcher wrote, “Be fearless.”

“And he was fearless,” Dutcher said of Bradley. “He was going to shoot himself into this game.”

Bradley started the tournament with 17 points in the first round, but then his production waned — 10 points, then six, then two. Before the Final Four, he had gone three games without making a shot from beyond the arc. During a critical pair of games in Louisville — against Alabama in the Sweet 16, then Creighton in the Elite Eight — Bradley shot a combined 3 for 17 from the field.

When the Aztecs faced the top-seeded Crimson Tide, Bradley told himself: “In order to win, I’ve got to help my guys and step up.”

Instead, he had two early fouls and didn’t play the final 10 minutes of the first half. Darrion Trammell, a 5-foot-10 point guard, provided the heroics with a second-half burst. Bradley missed his first seven shots before eventually making two critical baskets down the stretch. That gave San Diego State a jolt, but as the team’s top scorer, Bradley had envisioned more.

Two days later, when San Diego State needed to get past No. 6 Creighton to advance to the Final Four, Bradley remembered how the Bluejays knocked out the Aztecs in the first round of the tournament a year ago. He thought to himself: “Okay, this is my redemption game.”

Bradley scored just two points and didn’t play the final 7:40 as the Aztecs navigated a tight contest. Butler led the team with 18 points, and Trammell hit the go-ahead free throw with one second remaining.

Maybe it stemmed from the pressure of the NCAA tournament, the weight of school history or the lingering understanding that when he loses next, his college career will end in a flash. Bradley knew he was in a slump. He just hoped he would get out of it in time.

“I had a lot of people in my corner who had faith in me,” Bradley said, “even when I was not having faith in myself.”

Bradley began his college career at California and became a prolific scorer — 17.5 points per game as a sophomore, then 18 as a junior. Bradley grew up in San Bernardino, Calif., about a two-hour drive from San Diego. He shied away from the Aztecs out of high school because the coaches told him that he might need to redshirt to learn how to defend at the level San Diego State requires.

By the time he transferred in 2021, Bradley was willing to adjust to that style, even if it meant his offensive production dipped. As part of San Diego State’s nine-man rotation, Bradley’s minutes (26.4 per game) are the lowest of his career, and though his scoring output (12.7 points) is the highest on the team, it surpasses only that of his freshman year.

The Aztecs have options. Their top scorer varies from one game to the next, with contributions coming from the starters and the bench, in the post and on the perimeter. Four players — Bradley and Trammell, plus reserves Adam Seiko and Jaedon LeDee — have scored at least 20 points multiple times this season. The other three had each hit that benchmark more recently than Bradley.

But here, in the NFL stadium that requires players to shoot toward baskets with cavernous voids as the backdrop, Bradley emerged again. Once he made his first couple of attempts, a sense of relief filled the sideline.

“He’s back,” Seiko remembers the players on the bench saying. “He’s back.”

