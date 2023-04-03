Live updates Trevor Williams and the Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays

The Washington Nationals are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, the first contest of a three-game series. Trevor Williams, who signed a two-year deal with the Nationals this offseason, gets the start for Washington. For those of us interested in how Washington’s rebuild has impacted its fan base, the Rays series could be one to watch: Tampa Bay doesn’t draw many out-of-town fans, and crowds at the ballpark could be sparse over the next few days. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern. Tonight’s game will air on MASN, with the radio broadcast on 106.7 The Fan. Find the box score here.
If you’re going to the ballpark tonight, you can check out the weather forecast here. A guide to all the new food is here.
Washington opened its season with losses to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday and Saturday, but bounced back Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 win. MacKenzie Gore, the lefty acquired in the Juan Soto-Josh Bell trade, delivered an impressive performance Sunday, striking out six batters and allowing one run over 5⅓ innings.
