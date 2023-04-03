Live updates Trevor Williams and the Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays

The Washington Nationals are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night, the first contest of a three-game series. Trevor Williams, who signed a two-year deal with the Nationals this offseason, gets the start for Washington. For those of us interested in how Washington’s rebuild has impacted its fan base, the Rays series could be one to watch: Tampa Bay doesn’t draw many out-of-town fans, and crowds at the ballpark could be sparse over the next few days. Follow along for live updates.