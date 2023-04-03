How big of a deal would that be this season? LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are all on track to fall short of that standard. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic still have some work to do to get there. In fact, only four of the league’s top 15 scorers have reached the benchmark entering the final week of the season.
Thankfully, voters aren’t bound by that requirement this season. With that in mind, here are The Washington Post’s picks for the six major awards. Criteria for selection includes availability, individual production, advanced statistics, team performance and impact on winning.
Note: The Post does not have an official vote for NBA awards.
MVP
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo
2. Nikola Jokic
3. Joel Embiid
4. Jayson Tatum
5. Stephen Curry
It’s baffling that Antetokounmpo has been largely overlooked in this year’s MVP discourse, as the never-ending debates involving Jokic and Embiid have sucked up all the oxygen. The 28-year-old Antetokounmpo (31.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game) has been the best player on the NBA’s best team, carrying the Milwaukee Bucks through Khris Middleton’s early-season absence and functioning as a rock for the league’s third-ranked defense.
Though Antetokounmpo has played fewer games than the other top candidates, he’s a better and more imposing athlete than Jokic, a better leader than Embiid and a better two-way force than both. His 31/11/5 line hasn’t been matched since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66, and he’s been as unstoppable as ever around the basket and in transition. Keep in mind, too, that Milwaukee carefully manages his minutes — he’s played 38-plus minutes just five times — or his numbers would be even more astronomical.
For the third year in a row, Jokic (24.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 9.9 apg) has held slight but consistent edges over Embiid (33 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 4.2 apg) in the major advanced statistical categories. As the engine driving a top-five offense, Jokic’s blend of hyper-efficient shooting and breathtaking passing has made him the league’s most dangerous offensive weapon.
Embiid is headed for a second straight scoring title, and he’s carried the Philadelphia 76ers through an impressive second-half push. Even so, his team’s sluggish start and his early-season injury issues should be considered given that Milwaukee and Denver are the top seeds in their respective conferences. Embiid could have helped his cause with a strong closing effort, but he sat out a recent loss to the Nuggets and was outplayed by Antetokounmpo in a Bucks win on Sunday.
Tatum (30.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 4.6 apg) is easily the best of the rest due to the Boston Celtics’ stellar season and his career-high production. If not for a shooting slump after the all-star break, the 25-year-old forward might have generated even more buzz. With so many injury issues to consider and with Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in a tailspin, Curry (29.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.3 apg) earned the fifth spot thanks to another exquisite season of nearly 50/40/90 shooting numbers.
Defensive player of the year
1. Jaren Jackson Jr.
2. Evan Mobley
3. Jrue Holiday
Jackson (18 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 3 blocks per game) is leading the league in blocks per game for the second straight season, but the true measure of his value can be seen in the Memphis Grizzlies’ performance with and without him. When the fifth-year forward missed the first 14 games of the season, Memphis ranked 20th in defensive efficiency. Since he returned on Nov. 15, the Grizzlies have the NBA’s best defense despite losing Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke to significant injuries. Jackson is long, athletic, bouncy, quick and daring, and he’s played the best basketball of his career since the all-star break. When USA Basketball inevitably needs a Victor Wembanyama Stopper, he should be the first call.
Mobley (16.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.5 bpg) isn’t quite as explosive as Jackson, but he’s an intelligent and versatile defender who is leading the league in defensive real plus-minus, a measure of defensive impact, in just his second season. The 2022 Rookie of the Year runner-up does a little bit of everything for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense, and he’s the rare big man who can be trusted guarding virtually any guard on the perimeter.
The Bucks have three strong candidates in Holiday, Antetokounmpo and center Brook Lopez, whose hulking interior presence helps Milwaukee bully opponents. The 6-foot-3 Holiday (19.1 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.2 steals per game), though, is as savvy as they come, equipped with excellent hands, great feet and a mind that has catalogued opponent tendencies. A valuable late-game stopper who thrives on the ball against guards and forwards alike, Holiday will be crucial to Milwaukee’s hopes of claiming a second title in three years.
Most improved player
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Lauri Markkanen
3. Jalen Brunson
Gilgeous-Alexander (31.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.4 apg) entered his fifth season needing to prove that he was more than just a “good stats, bad team” player and that he could handle a huge offensive burden without running into chronic injuries. Check and check, as the 24-year-old guard has earned his first all-star selection and kept the young Oklahoma City Thunder in the West’s play-in picture. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks in the top-five in scoring and win shares, an advanced measure of all-around production, while his understated and focused personality has set the tone for a small-market franchise on the rise.
Markkanen (25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 apg) has fully blossomed since his offseason trade to the Utah Jazz, raising his scoring average by nearly 11 points over last year and proving he could be the lead option on a top-10 offense. This has been one of the most impressive midcareer breakthroughs in recent memory, as Markannen spent his first five seasons not quite living up to his 2017 lottery pick expectations.
In some years, Brunson (24 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 6.2 apg) might run away with this award given his ability to dramatically raise his stats and lift the New York Knicks into the playoffs. A perfect personality fit with hard-driving coach Tom Thibodeau, Brunson has proved that he was ready to run his own show after spending years in Doncic’s shadow. The smooth-operating guard will give the Knicks a puncher’s chance of winning their first playoff series since 2013.
Rookie of the year
1. Paolo Banchero
2. Jalen Williams
3. Walker Kessler
This year’s race doesn’t hold a candle to last year’s nail-biter, as Banchero (20 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.7 apg) has lived up to his No. 1 pick billing by easily leading his class in scoring. The 6-foot-10 forward hasn’t had a perfect season, struggling at times with his scoring efficiency, outside shooting and decision-making. But the Duke product is on track to join Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic as the only rookies to average 20 points per game in at least 40 appearances over the last decade, and his Orlando Magic have already improved by 12 wins over last season with four games to go.
No one else in Banchero’s class was equipped to serve as a lead scoring option, but Williams (14.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.3 apg) has played a key role for the Thunder from the get-go. The No. 12 pick has flashed all-star potential, settling in as an efficient complementary scorer and a disruptive, multi-positional defender. Williams’s energy and length have been crucial to Oklahoma City’s ability to win with an undersized front line, and he should fit perfectly alongside Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the 2022 No. 2 pick, for years to come.
Kessler (9.2 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.3 bpg) has been a revelation for the Jazz, who acquired him as part of the return package for Rudy Gobert. The 21-year-old center keeps it simple on offense, shooting a league-best 72 percent while sticking close to the basket. The No. 22 pick, who leads his class in win shares, worked his way into a starting role midseason and now ranks fourth leaguewide in blocks per game, trailing only all-defensive team candidates Jackson, Lopez and Nic Claxton.
Sixth man of the year
1. Malcolm Brogdon
2. Tyus Jones
3. Immanuel Quickley
Brogdon (14.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg) leads a thin field. After the heady 30-year-old guard was traded to Boston last summer, he needed to shake off persistent injury concerns and embrace a move to the second unit. Brogdon has provided convincing answers on both fronts, playing a key role as a connector for an offense that ranks second in overall efficiency and three-pointers while delivering the best outside shooting season of his career.
With nearly identical numbers to Quickley (14.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg), Brogdon got the nod because he’s been a more efficient scorer and the leader of a more dominant bench unit for a team with a significantly better record than the Knicks. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old Quickley will be a popular pick thanks to a breakout third season marked by his shot-creation and defensive impact.
While Jones (10.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5.1 apg) might be less exciting than Quickley, the Memphis Grizzlies guard continues to shine as a reliable decision-maker and a steady hand. The 26-year-old Jones stepped in as a starter during Ja Morant’s suspension, and his 5.6-1 assist to turnover ratio leads the league.
Coach of the year
1. Mike Brown
2. Mark Daigneault
3. J.B. Bickerstaff
Mike Brown would have deserved this award even if the Sacramento Kings were squeaking into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed. During their 16-year postseason drought, the Kings have endured threats of relocation, arena construction battles, ownership turnover, disgruntled stars and constant coaching changes. Indeed, 11 coaches held Brown’s job since the last time that Sacramento made the playoffs, and none managed to post a winning record.
Not only are the Kings on track to go from last to first in the loaded Pacific Division and claim the West’s No. 3 seed, they have been ruthlessly efficient on offense and, in an unimaginable twist, genuinely fun. The “Beam Team” has flourished under Brown’s affable guidance, compensating for the lack of a superstar with a devastating pick-and-roll tandem of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, plus a cast of well-fitting role players.
This all happened fast: Fox’s care factor wavered under Brown’s predecessors, Sabonis arrived last year as part of a midseason gamble and several other key pieces — including Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray — were summer additions. Sacramento therefore has a strong case as the most impressive single-season turnaround of the past decade, and Brown should win going away.
Daigneault, one of the NBA’s youngest and most anonymous coaches, probably needs to win a playoff series before he will get his due. Even so, his rebuilding Thunder have been one of this season’s biggest overachievers, leaping out of the West’s tank race to flirt with a winning record. Daigneault’s ability to oversee a high-energy, selfless culture has been key to Gilgeous-Alexander’s development into a franchise player and Williams’s impressive rookie campaign. Oklahoma City is poised to make another leap once Holmgren is back in the fold.
Like Brown, Bickerstaff has made some history: the Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs without LeBron James for the first time since 1998. Bickerstaff’s ability to integrate Mitchell as his alpha scorer while maintaining an elite defense has helped Cleveland maximize their offseason bet on the talented guard and evolve into a steady winner.