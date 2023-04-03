MVP

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Joel Embiid

4. Jayson Tatum

5. Stephen Curry

It’s baffling that Antetokounmpo has been largely overlooked in this year’s MVP discourse, as the never-ending debates involving Jokic and Embiid have sucked up all the oxygen. The 28-year-old Antetokounmpo (31.1 points per game, 11.8 rebounds per game, 5.6 assists per game) has been the best player on the NBA’s best team, carrying the Milwaukee Bucks through Khris Middleton’s early-season absence and functioning as a rock for the league’s third-ranked defense.

Advertisement

Though Antetokounmpo has played fewer games than the other top candidates, he’s a better and more imposing athlete than Jokic, a better leader than Embiid and a better two-way force than both. His 31/11/5 line hasn’t been matched since Wilt Chamberlain in 1965-66, and he’s been as unstoppable as ever around the basket and in transition. Keep in mind, too, that Milwaukee carefully manages his minutes — he’s played 38-plus minutes just five times — or his numbers would be even more astronomical.

For the third year in a row, Jokic (24.9 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 9.9 apg) has held slight but consistent edges over Embiid (33 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 4.2 apg) in the major advanced statistical categories. As the engine driving a top-five offense, Jokic’s blend of hyper-efficient shooting and breathtaking passing has made him the league’s most dangerous offensive weapon.

Embiid is headed for a second straight scoring title, and he’s carried the Philadelphia 76ers through an impressive second-half push. Even so, his team’s sluggish start and his early-season injury issues should be considered given that Milwaukee and Denver are the top seeds in their respective conferences. Embiid could have helped his cause with a strong closing effort, but he sat out a recent loss to the Nuggets and was outplayed by Antetokounmpo in a Bucks win on Sunday.

Advertisement