Katie Kutz, O’Connell handle Good Counsel in WCAC title game rematch

It took time for Bishop O’Connell to find its offensive groove on the road against Good Counsel on Monday in Olney, Md. The Knights were held scoreless for the first four innings against the Falcons, which constitutes a drought for the defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association champions.

“One of our things is, ‘She who adjusts wins,’ ” O’Connell Coach Suzy Willemssen said. “A lot of it was just keeping the pressure on and having better plate discipline.”

The combination paid dividends, as the Knights walked off the field with another dominant victory. A four-run sixth inning preceded a seven-run seventh, and the Knights emerged with a 12-0 win over the Falcons in a rematch of last year’s WCAC title game.

Katie Kutz, the reigning All-Met Player of the Year, shined in the win, fanning 14. The Oklahoma State commit ceded just one hit, keeping the Falcons (3-2) quiet despite a solid pitching performance from Good Counsel’s Allyson DeLisi.

As important as Kutz was inside the pitching circle, she was equally vital at the plate for the Knights (8-0), who were in need of an offensive spark in the fifth inning. She drove in the game’s first run, belting a double to the back fence, clapping her hands and nodding in the direction of her bench.

Her teammates followed her lead at the plate in the sixth. Four straight hits and a Good Counsel error led to three more runs, then Kutz struck again with a sacrifice fly, scoring junior Sofia Anderson from third.

“The team just did a great job of making adjustments to the pitcher,” Kutz said. “Like I said to the team afterward, I was having kind of selfish at-bats, but the team really picked it up and made adjustments at the end of the game.”

Junior Sophia Taliaferro put the game out of reach in the seventh, lacing a triple with the bases loaded to give the Knights plenty of breathing room heading into the final frame. Taliaferro finished with a team-high four RBI.

Kutz completed the job on the mound, notching her 104th and 105th strikeouts of the young season to secure the win for the defending champs. The win marked Kutz’s seventh shutout of the season and fifth game with at least 14 strikeouts.

“She’s added a couple more pitches,” Willemssen said. “She’s got a couple more weapons that she’s now introduced.”

