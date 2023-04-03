A stuffed capybara inspirits Oakton lacrosse; Northwest thrower emerges

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Capy is everywhere during Oakton girls’ lacrosse practices. He joins the team for stretches, gets passed around like a lacrosse ball and even stands in the middle of the closing cheer. Senior Kaitlyn Sobel bought the stuffed capybara after seeing memes about the rodent. It was a bit weird the first day she brought Capy to practice, she said, but he has grown into the squad’s unofficial mascot.

Capy, who wears one of Sobel’s Oakton shirts that she cut up to fit him, sits near the water bottles during games and is part of many of the Cougars’ traditions. They bring him to team dinners, send pictures of him in the group chat on game day and touch him before their contests start.

His name has even grown into catchphrases, with the team wishing other players “Capy birthday” or “Capy first game day.”

“Capy brings the team together,” Sobel said. “... We all share the love of now having a capybara just sitting and watching us and being with us all the time,” she said.

The good vibes are showing on the field. Capy has witnessed a 5-0 Oakton start that includes a win over Yorktown, the defending Class 6 champions who beat the Cougars in last year’s region semifinal.

— Varun Shankar

Track and field

On Wednesday, Northwest sophomore Jazmin Terry threw a personal best in the shot put. But it almost didn’t count.

After reaching 33 feet, Terry nearly stepped outside of the throwing circle for a disqualification. She was so jubilant that throwing coach Bri Pyles had to calm things down to prevent a foul. Once cleared, Terry nearly tripped on her bag because she couldn’t contain her excitement.

“I felt like not only was I making myself proud or my family,” Terry said, “I made that throwing team proud. And that was my biggest goal because they’ve always been there for me.”

Three days later, on a rainy morning at the Quince Orchard Relays, Terry won the shot put and placed third in the discus to lead her team to a comfortable win; the Jaguars earned 92 points to Clarksburg’s 55.

Terry, who also runs the 100-meter and 4x100-relay, has found a sense of belonging and a second family among the team’s throwers, a discipline she says isn’t the most popular and one that doesn’t typically attract many athletes.

Camaraderie keeps Terry coming back, but her work-ethic and natural ability have begotten her success.

“She’s determined to be one of the better shot putters in the DMV,” Coach Bryant Adams said. “She’s constantly researching her competition. Every year she has a plan, so she’s very detail oriented.”

— Ian Decker

Soccer

Marie Schweitzer likes to call herself a “soccer junkie.” A standout player at Lake Braddock and Radford University, she spent the three decades since working and coaching club soccer. In 2020, she was inducted into the Virginia-D.C. Soccer Hall of Fame.

“If I’m not playing or coaching or watching, I’m finding something to do that has to do with soccer,” she said. “It’s just in me, and it always has been.”

Last June, Schweitzer felt like it was the right time to step away from club soccer and “do some things I was never able to do because of soccer commitments.” She limited her soccer commitment to helping her daughter, Nicole, coach a youth team.

In December, she got a call that the head position at Forest Park High was open. This tempted her. Both of her children had played at and graduated from the Woodbridge school, and she still lived five minutes away. Schweitzer called Nicole and asked if she would join her as an assistant.

That’s how Schweitzer returned to the game. The Bruins are 4-0-1 in her first season in charge, a strong start that included a head-turning, season-opening 2-1 win over local power Colgan. Nicole is the varsity assistant and JV coach. The school did not have a JV program last year, and Schweitzer’s first goal was to set one up.

Schweitzer said coaching high school isn’t too different from coaching club, but she has been encouraged by the amount of school pride involved.

“The one thing I’ve noticed right away is just the excitement from the players when it comes to representing their school,” she said. “I remember that from when I was at Lake Braddock, and it’s great to see.”

— Michael Errigo

Softball

Potomac School Coach Wayne Loving had questions about his 13-player roster when the Panthers hopped on a flight to Florida last week. He hadn’t had much time to experiment with lineups before the team traveled to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World following just one regular season game, a 9-6 loss to St. John’s.

Loving had ample opportunity to get a grasp of his 2023 squad in the ensuing five days. Potomac played five exhibition games at Disney Spring Training and won all five games.

“The fact that we were able to get in five games down there really helped the coaching staff to sort of firm up who we played where and where our subs could play,” Loving said. “There’s a lot of flexibility among the players as far as where they can play.”

Potomac faced teams from New Jersey, Connecticut and Ohio at the event. Loving gave certain players the chance to play new positions in the field, a strategy he hopes will help as the Panthers attempt to defend their Independent School League crown.

“We were much stronger hitting-wise, pitching was solid and we played good defense,” Loving said. “It helped to give them some game experience in various spots where they normally won’t play in the regular season.”

The Panthers’ success translated when they returned home to resume regular season play. Loving’s team put up double-digit runs in wins against St. James and Stone Ridge and didn’t cede a run in either game.

— Noah Ferguson

