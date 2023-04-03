Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Connecticut and San Diego State will square off Monday night in the NCAA men’s basketball championship game, and here’s a look at the matchup and how I think the game will play out. These picks have gone 11-3 since the start of the Sweet 16, so hopefully that trend will continue for the season finale.

Spread and total taken Monday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Connecticut (-7.5) vs. San Diego State

9:20 p.m. Eastern, CBS

Total: 132.5

According to Vegas Insider, this is the biggest point spread for a men’s national championship game since 2009, when North Carolina also was a 7.5-point favorite over Michigan State and won by 17. The spread is not all that surprising, either: Connecticut is a brand-name power-conference team that has won all five of its NCAA tournament games by double digits, and if the Huskies win in similar fashion Monday night, they will become only the fifth team since the tournament expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA tournament games by at least 10 points.

San Diego State, meanwhile, is an offensively challenged mid-major that has squeaked by each of its past two opponents (it’s the first team to earn a berth in the national title game after consecutive one-point victories). The Aztecs faced second-half deficits of seven against Creighton and 14 against Florida Atlantic yet came back to win both, and now they have to play the nation’s most complete team. The spread makes sense.

The Huskies have been getting it done in this tournament by winning the two-point game and dominating the boards.

UCONN's two-point shooting and rebound edges by game so far in the Dance:



51-37% and 45-29 vs. Iona

61-43% and 31-22 vs. St. Mary's

65-32% and 43-31 vs. Arkansas

46-45% and 48-40 vs. Gonzaga

61-31% and 41-32 vs. Miami



Classic "defense and rebounds" approach. — Jeff Fogle (@JeffFogle) April 2, 2023

There’s reason to think this trend will continue against San Diego State, which is much stronger at defending three-point shots than it is against two-pointers. The Aztecs’ offense also ranks just 246th nationally in two-point shooting percentage, and U-Conn. ranks 11th at defending those shots.

The one area in which San Diego State can keep things close is at the free throw line, because the Huskies send their opponents to the line at a high rate while also not getting to the line much themselves on offense. But the Aztecs made only 13 of 22 free throws in Saturday’s win over FAU, and that won’t cut it Monday night.

When looking at the makeup of recent national champions, offense tends to trump defense, and U-Conn. enters ranked third in terms of Ken Pomeroy offensive efficiency. San Diego State is 68th, which is lower than all but one of the Huskies’ previous NCAA tournament opponents (Iona is 76th, and the Huskies beat the Gaels by 24 in the first round). If U-Conn. could handle all those other teams with better offenses so easily, it makes me think that will be the case again Monday night.

Pick: Connecticut -7.5

