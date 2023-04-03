Tiger Woods tests Augusta — and his health — ahead of the Masters

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tiger Woods arrived Sunday afternoon at the Augusta National practice range, hitting golf balls for roughly 30 minutes as he prepares to make his 25th start in the Masters, where he has won five of his 15 major championships. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From there, he appeared headed for the front nine and to work on his short game, although reporters are not allowed beyond the first tee on the Sunday before the tournament.

Advertisement

Woods, who has also undergone multiple back surgeries, knows his best days of golf are behind him and plans to play only in majors and a tournament here or there as he lurks three wins shy of Jack Nicklaus’s mark of 18 major championships.

“Here’s the deal: Like I told you guys last year, I’m not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more,” Woods said at the Genesis Invitational. “That’s it. That’s all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can’t. That’s just going to be my future.

“So my intent last year was to play in all four majors; I got three of the four. Hopefully this year I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there, but that’s it for the rest of my career. I know that and I understand that. That’s just my reality.”

Advertisement

Woods is scheduled to speak to reporters during a news conference Tuesday in Augusta. The first round begins Thursday. If Woods follows his usual Masters week schedule, he would probably play a nine-hole practice round Monday and possibly another Tuesday, followed by more practice Wednesday. The weather forecast calls for rain and cooler temperatures during the tournament, seemingly less than ideal for a man with Woods’s physical limitations.

GiftOutline Gift Article