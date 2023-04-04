Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury

SOMERSET, Ky. — A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.
“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the association wrote.
Alan Dodson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son was running the ball during his team’s spring game when he was tackled by a teammate.
“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”
Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season, WKYT reported.