Angel Reese calls Jill Biden’s idea to invite Iowa to White House ‘A JOKE’

First lady Jill Biden had an unusual idea for celebrating the NCAA women’s basketball national champions during their traditional White House visit. She would like Iowa, the team LSU beat, 102-85, on Sunday afternoon, to come to Washington, too, and the idea was quickly criticized by LSU star Angel Reese.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do, so we hope LSU will come,” Biden, who attended Sunday’s game in Dallas, said Monday in remarks at the Colorado Capitol in Denver. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Reese, the Final Four’s most outstanding player who drew widespread attention for taunting Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark late in the title game, reacted strongly on Twitter, calling the idea “A JOKE” along with three laughing emoji.

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith agreed, replying that a White House visit for the second-place team is, essentially, a participation trophy. “Hey @Reese10Angel, I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct. That is a bad suggestion. Runners-up don’t get invited to the White House. Why are we trying to change it now? I completely agree with you, Angel.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether an invitation to the Hawkeyes would be forthcoming or whether a separate visit might be considered. Iowa officials have had no comment on the matter.

Although Clark dominated headlines during a tournament in which she set an NCAA record with 191 points in six games, Reese emerged from her shadow with a stellar performance in the final and with a version of trash talking — waving her hand in front of her face in John Cena’s “you can’t see me” gesture, matching one of Clark’s moves — during the game. In the final moments with LSU comfortably ahead, she also pointed to her ring finger.

“All year I was critiqued about who I was. I don’t fit the narrative,” Reese, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the game, told reporters Sunday. “I don’t fit in the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me, that want to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you. And that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight.”

The championship game drew an average of 9.9 million viewers, which, according to ESPN, made it the most viewed NCAA women’s basketball game in television history. Peak viewership hovered around 12.6 million views, and overall viewership was about double the number of viewers for last year’s championship game in which South Carolina beat Connecticut.

