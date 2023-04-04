Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been impossible to handicap the years-long standoff between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, so good luck trying to do so as we head even deeper into unprecedented waters. With the Ravens having used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson last month, executives and agents around the league think it’s increasingly unlikely that an offer sheet from another team will materialize between now and the draft, which begins on April 27. The Ravens have until July 17 to reach a contract extension with Jackson; otherwise, he could only play on a one-year tender, with the next notable deadline coming at the midseason trade deadline. (Jackson must report to the Ravens by Week 10 to avoid his contract tolling for next season.)

Jackson, a 26-year-old former MVP, reached this unfathomable place in part because he had no formal representation, instead gambling on himself by playing out his entire rookie contract. But with each passing week in what has become one of the messier sagas in recent NFL history, league insiders believe the superstar might benefit from the services of an accomplished agent, who could attempt to figure out why seemingly no franchise leaders even want to speak with him, let alone sign him. Perhaps more importantly, formal representation might help Jackson gather evidence for an eventual collusion case, should no market somehow develop for a player of this magnitude at the game’s most important position.

Bizarre times, indeed, with owners spinning yarns about how exciting their middling young quarterbacks might be — Demond Ridder! — and almost every QB-needy franchise distancing themselves from Jackson either publicly or privately. Jackson has further muddled things by going back-and-forth with fans on social media about his relationship with the Ravens, while his business partner, Ken Francis, ran afoul of the NFL’s management council for supposedly making improper inquires on his behalf.

“It’s pretty crazy to me that no one is even talking to him,” said one NFL general manager, whose team does not need a quarterback and who spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to create problems with other organizations. “The Falcons. The Jets. The Colts. None of them. Aaron Rodgers has a better market than him, right? Carolina gives up all of that to move up to [the first overall pick] without even talking to him. [Colts owner Jim] Irsay is okay taking the fourth quarterback in a so-so quarterback draft, and doesn’t want to talk to him? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

As one NFLPA official put it: NFL owners “keep coming out and saying they don’t want to give him a guaranteed contract, but none of them want to speak directly to him to find out what he would actually want from them. They have the chance to find that out, but none of them want to. It’s totally ridiculous.”

So, what should Jackson do now?

A trio of veteran agents praised him for going public with his trade demand late last month, putting more pressure on the Ravens and pushing back on the narrative that teams should refrain from trying to sign him to an offer sheet that Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti will simply match. The agents all suggested variations on a theme to nudge the process along — or at least to expose teams for pretending Jackson isn’t a part of the quarterback marketplace by creating paper trails and data points.

One veteran agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because Jackson is not his client, suggested the quarterback could sign with a prominent agent, set up a suite in Florida for 10 days or two weeks “and invite every NFL team down. They can get as much time with Lamar as they want. No limits. We’ll give you whatever you need. Interviews, medicals, whatever. He can work out for them; nothing too crazy, but they can see his knee is fine. Basically, you set up a combine for him. You offer to get him on a plane and go see [teams], if that’s easier for them. You just start taking away all of their reasons to ignore him.”

It would be far more difficult for franchises to blow off a big-time agent who will represent future big-time free agents and first-round picks than to dismiss Jackson and his mother, even if they are still asking for record guarantees. If nothing else, there would be documentation about which teams completely ignored such overtures, which quickly dismissed them — and why. That could be problematic for the NFL, especially when coupled with the already dubious statements from team brass over the past few weeks, and dating back to Bisciotti himself lamenting the nature of fully guaranteed pacts last March in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson’s record deal. This is a league of relationships and favors, and if a mega-agent, with decades of back-and-forth with management executives, could not cajole one of them to seek face time with Jackson, consider the weight of that result.

“If I reach out to all 31 teams,” as another agent put it, “with this player as my client, and I can’t get a meeting for him, I think that speaks for itself.”

Multiple agents suggested they would use the post-Washington Kirk Cousins template as a guide in seeking an offer sheet: a three-year, fully guaranteed deal — in Jackson’s case, worth $50 million a year, plus incentives, with no-trade and no-franchise-tag clauses attached. One longtime NFL team official wondered if perhaps a franchise will step up after the draft with such a proposal, when future draft compensation wouldn’t come due until 2024. Agents suggested that in such a situation, they would make a beeline to whomever becomes the new owner of the Commanders.

Consider what such a signing would do for that new owner, who would likely receive even more adulation from a wounded fan base. Signing Jackson would turn the owner into a hero at the league office for making a collusion case disappear. Doing so with a deal below Watson’s record totals would garner even more atta-boys among the billionaire class. And even if Bisciotti matched the offer, having a 26-year-old former MVP under contract for less than Watson is being paid should only help the sale price of the Ravens — and a sale is closer than you think.

And here’s some free advice for Bisciotti and the Ravens: If you don’t have a deal with your generational talent by July 17, the deadline to reach a multiyear extension, meet him in South Florida and offer him what he would have made on the exclusive franchise tag: $45 million. After failing to add any incentives to his deal the last two years, include a $1 million incentive for showing up for training camp (players on the tag don’t get paid until Week 1, and thus can stay away until then without any financial penalty). Add another $1 million for making the playoffs, $2 million for an AFC championship and $5 million for a Super Bowl win.

Given how sideways things have gotten between these sides, such a deal wouldn’t be perfect for the team or the player. But it’s a relatively small price to pay to avoid 17 weeks of Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown at quarterback, it would keep the Ravens viable and maybe, just maybe, it could build a bridge to a long-term solution.

