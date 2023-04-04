Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill accused of misconduct by former executive

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A former Arizona Cardinals executive accused the team and its owner, Michael Bidwill, of “illegal and retaliatory mistreatment” and of attempting to “cheat” on the terms of a general manager’s suspension. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an arbitration demand filed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Terry McDonough alleged Bidwill “cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough, and ultimately demoted him” after McDonough and former Cardinals coach Steve Wilks refused to participate in a “scheme hatched by Bidwill to utilize burner phones to communicate” with Steve Keim, then suspended as the team’s GM, during training camp in 2018. Neither McDonough nor Wilks “wanted to cheat by communicating with Keim” in violation of his suspension terms, the filing said.

“Bidwill’s abusive behavior is precisely the sort targeted recently by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform, when it put the NFL on notice that Congress will no longer tolerate the cover up of workplace misconduct within the National Football League,” said the 29-page filing by McDonough, a copy of which was obtained Tuesday by The Washington Post.

Advertisement

The Cardinals denied the accusations.

“We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough,” the team said in a statement by external public relations adviser Jim McCarthy. “Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.”

McDonough’s filing said he is seeking unspecified damages. The NFL said through a spokesman that it “can confirm receipt of the claim,” adding that it “will be handled under the league’s arbitration procedures.”

McDonough, the son of famed late sportswriter Will McDonough, worked in the NFL for 34 years, according to the filing, for the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cardinals.

Advertisement

The Cardinals said in McCarthy’s statement that they informed McDonough “several weeks ago” that his contract would not be renewed, adding that he “was assured that we would honor the compensation terms for the remaining year-plus of that contract and that we would also support any endeavor to continue his own career elsewhere.”

The team said in December that Keim was taking a health-related leave of absence, then announced in January that he had “decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health.” The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury the same day. They later hired Monti Ossenfort as their GM and Jonathan Gannon as their coach.

The Cardinals fined and suspended Keim in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. Wilks cited that development last year when he joined the racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the NFL and teams by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Advertisement

The lawsuit alleged Wilks was a “bridge coach” who was “not given a meaningful opportunity to succeed.” The suit said the Cardinals’ dismissal of Wilks “stands in stark contrast” with their retention of Keim. Wilks was fired after just one season; the Cardinals went 3-13 under him in 2018.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ruled last month that Flores’s claims against the Dolphins, Wilks’s claims against the Cardinals and Ray Horton’s claims against the Tennessee Titans must be submitted to arbitration under Goodell’s authority, based on the terms of their employment contracts. But Flores may litigate his claims in federal court against the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans, along with his related claims against the NFL, Caproni ruled.

According to McDonough’s arbitration filing, a Cardinals staffer distributed the burner phones “at the direction of Bidwill and Steve Keim” over a three-day span in July 2018.

Advertisement

“The burner phones were to be utilized to communicate with Keim during his suspension,” the filing said. “McDonough still has his burner phone in his possession.”

When McDonough expressed his concerns to Bidwill on the practice field at training camp, the filing said, Bidwill “stopped McDonough from speaking and started screaming at him at a high volume, accusing McDonough of insubordination and telling McDonough that he didn’t ‘like his attitude.’ ” The next day, the filing said, Bidwill “summoned McDonough to his office and told McDonough he was ‘writing him up’ for unprofessional conduct in the workplace as a result of the discussion on the practice field the day before and an alleged argument [the previous month] between McDonough and Steve Keim.”

The filing said “Bidwill’s mistreatment of McDonough is ongoing and continues to this day” and is “consistent with a pattern of workplace misconduct by Bidwill that is endemic and the hallmark of his stewardship of the storied Cardinals franchise.” The arbitration demand said McDonough “is aware of an instance in which Bidwill cursed at and berated a young African American employee in a racially charged manner” and “also is aware of two separate instances in which Bidwill reduced to tears two pregnant employees as a result of his abusive and bullying mistreatment.”

Advertisement

A corporate assessment of the organization that was being conducted by an outside consulting firm in 2019 included responses by employees that “criticized the Cardinals’ woeful culture and placed most of the blame on Bidwill” but was “never completed” at Bidwill’s direction, the filing alleges. The filing said “Bidwill’s widespread workplace misconduct is significantly worse than the misbehavior of former crosstown Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver,” who was fined and suspended by the NBA and agreed last year to sell his franchise.

The Cardinals said in McCarthy’s statement, without mentioning Keim, that another team executive “interfered with the protocol” of the suspension by “obtaining mobile phones for communicating during the suspension period.” According to the team, Bidwill “took swift action when he learned of that situation and directed the phones be retrieved and communications stopped.”

The team said a “passing interaction that Mr. Bidwill had several years ago with a group of free agent players at a tryout has been horrendously distorted in Terry’s account to imply some sort of racial animus.” The 2019 employee survey “was not ignored but in fact formed the basis for significant enhancements to our workplace practices,” the Cardinals said in McCarthy’s statement.

Advertisement

“This unnecessary and vindictive action by Terry was intended to malign his co-workers, our owner Michael Bidwill, and our team with outlandish accusations,” McCarthy said, adding that the team had alerted the NFL after discovering “a series of disturbing emails to and from Terry’s work email account.”

Michael W. Caspino, an attorney for McDonough, said in a phone interview of the team’s statement: “It’s really disappointing that an NFL owner would respond with such dishonesty and vitriol. We’re very confident, and the truth will come out in arbitration.”

GiftOutline Gift Article