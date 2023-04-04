Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — For a brief moment, now buried in the depths of a national championship game that mostly lacked drama, the San Diego State fans roared. They found a sliver of hope, a rare feeling for the segments of crowds united against Connecticut throughout this NCAA men’s basketball tournament. But here, the Aztecs had clawed back from a mighty deficit, making the margin suddenly seem manageable.

The gap had narrowed to six points. And plenty of time — nearly eight minutes — remained. The Aztecs believed. A couple of minutes later, they chipped away just a bit more, the difference down to five. And then Jordan Hawkins hit a three-pointer, San Diego State stumbled into another offensive slump, and the Huskies stormed safely ahead, their 76-59 title-winning victory never again in jeopardy.

Connecticut hadn’t yet faced such a survival test down the stretch in this tournament, but they managed this one just fine. The Huskies had surged ahead early and then again late, ensuring that Monday night’s final score would leave no hint of that tiny spell of tension.

Connecticut cruised through an otherwise chaotic March Madness, winning games by margins that would seem more fitting amid a November slate that lacked worthy challengers. The fourth-seeded Huskies won their early tournament games by 24 points, then 15, 23 and 28. During the sport’s marquee Final Four weekend, Connecticut defeated Miami by 13 in a semifinal Saturday and then the Aztecs by a comfortable 17 points in the championship.

Every other men’s national champion since 1985, when the tournament expanded to 64 teams and required at least six consecutive wins, had at least one victory that came by a smaller margin than what this Connecticut team just delivered.

Only four others have won each game by double digits — Villanova in 2018, North Carolina in 2009, Duke in 2001 and Michigan State in 2000.

More often, winning a national title requires the skillful navigation of a tight contest. Of these past 38 champions, 27 had a game decided by five points or fewer. Twenty-two won a game by no more than three points. Eleven survived by just one point in at least one of their tournament matchups. Connecticut, dominant and deep, became an anomaly.

“This tournament is hard to navigate,” Coach Dan Hurley said. “It’s not a seven-game series. It’s not a five-game series.”

With extra eligibility granted to players because of the coronavirus pandemic and transfers allowed without penalty, “It’s made things even more challenging for the biggest brands and highest seeds to advance because there’s so much parity,” Hurley said.

The Huskies earned just a No. 4 seed, seemingly held back by their midseason rut. Connecticut lost six of eight games beginning Dec. 31. The Huskies lost only two other times — against Marquette, an NCAA tournament No. 2 seed, in the Big East tournament, and at Creighton, a team that reached the Elite Eight. Connecticut had an array of quality wins, including a Phil Knight Invitational title after defeating Oregon, Alabama and Iowa State. Despite their January struggles, the Huskies had a profile that matched past champions.

Connecticut leaned on a star big man in Adama Sanogo, who was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player after tallying 38 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in these two final games. When Sanogo rested, the Huskies had Donovan Clingan, a 7-foot-2 freshman who could have been a starter nearly anywhere else. Hurley had shooters, distributors and playmakers. Andre Jackson Jr. is a do-it-all wing who registered 41 assists and 33 rebounds in this tournament. Hawkins made roughly three shots from beyond the arc per outing this season. And this team rebounded and defended.

“We knew we were the best team in the tournament,” Hurley said to the crowd during the on-court celebration.

The Huskies matched those expectations, steamrolling opponents by an average of 20 points. Just three other champions since 1985 had a slightly better mark — 1996 Kentucky (21.5 points), 2016 Villanova (20.7) and 2009 North Carolina (20.2).

“They had their way with the entire field this tournament,” Aztecs Coach Brian Dutcher said.

The Huskies never had to beat a No. 1 or 2 seed, but their championship run included strong opposition. Their path to the Final Four required wins over Rick Pitino’s Iona (a No. 13 seed that led Connecticut at halftime), No. 5 Saint Mary’s (a team ranked 13th nationally in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings), No. 8 Arkansas (which had just beaten No. 1 seed Kansas) and No. 3 Gonzaga. The ease with which Connecticut won left no doubt it had earned its trip to Houston.

In what turned out to be Connecticut’s narrowest NCAA tournament victory — the 72-59 semifinal win over fifth-seeded Miami — the Hurricanes had their deficit down to single digits for only 35 seconds during the second half.

San Diego State, a program that had never before advanced past the Sweet 16, entered the championship as a team experienced in tight games. The Aztecs were 10-1 in games decided by five points or fewer, whereas the Huskies had an 0-4 mark in such circumstances.

Early in the title game, the Huskies forced the Aztecs into a lengthy field goal drought. Connecticut’s lead grew to 16 late in the first half, and San Diego State trimmed it to just 12 by the break.

“Let’s make them play a close game,” Dutcher told his players at halftime. “Let’s make the margin where it’s uncomfortable.”

The Aztecs managed that much. But it didn’t last long. The Huskies dominated down the stretch, reminiscent of their other tournament outings. And by the time the clock had ticked down to under a minute to go, Hurley could beckon his players to the bench, where he greeted them with an enthusiastic embrace. The quick blip of tension had evaporated, and only a title celebration remained.

