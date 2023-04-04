Live updates Nationals, struggling through a rebuild, set to face Rays

Chad Kuhl is set to make his Nationals debut as Washington faces the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Kuhl, a 30-year-old righty, slid into Washington’s rotation this spring, after an injury to Cade Cavalli resulted in Tommy John surgery for the Nationals’ top pitching prospect. Amid a franchise rebuild for the Nationals, expect bleak attendance numbers for this series with the Rays, who don’t draw a ton out-of-town fans. Monday night’s attendance was 10,754, which was the second-lowest mark in team history. Follow along for live updates.