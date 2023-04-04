Live updates Nationals, struggling through a rebuild, set to face Rays

Chad Kuhl is set to make his Nationals debut as Washington faces the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Kuhl, a 30-year-old righty, slid into Washington’s rotation this spring, after an injury to Cade Cavalli resulted in Tommy John surgery for the Nationals’ top pitching prospect. Amid a franchise rebuild for the Nationals, expect bleak attendance numbers for this series with the Rays, who don’t draw a ton out-of-town fans. Monday night’s attendance was 10,754, which was the second-lowest mark in team history. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern. Tonight’s game will air on MASN, with the radio broadcast on 106.7 The Fan. A box score can be found here. The weather forecast tonight is [checks notes] pretty, pretty, pretty good?
A reminder on crowd numbers: Paid attendance accounts for tickets sold, not people in the ballpark, so it can offer a strong indication of the season-ticket holder base for the team.
Another reminder that’s not about attendance numbers but is sort of about attendance numbers: Wednesday’s game is a 1:05 p.m. start. (Which should impact … the attendance.) (Sorry.) (This is a lot of attendance talk.) Lefty Shane McClanahan is expected to start for the Rays, while the Nationals will turn to Patrick Corbin.
