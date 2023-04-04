NWSL announces expansion to San Francisco Bay Area

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The National Women’s Soccer League on Tuesday announced that its newest expansion team will be located in the San Francisco Bay Area. The new club, which pushes league membership to 14 teams, will begin play in 2024. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We said at the start of the expansion process in July 2022 that we would be intentional in seeking out strong markets and ownership groups that not only had the structural integrity for our league to thrive, but also demonstrated a genuine commitment to investing in and creating first-rate organizations on and off the pitch,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. “I am confident that this ownership group and market will help us deliver on the league’s continued transformative growth and success and look forward to watching the Bay Area club kick off in 2024.”

The NWSL, which started with eight teams in 2013, grew then contracted before its recent expansion. The league in 2021 added Racing Louisville FC, and a pair of teams, Angel City FC in Los Angeles and the San Diego Wave, joined the league last season.

The league began its 11th year of play on March 25 with 12 teams.

The Utah Royals will become the 13th team when the club begins play next year, and, following the Bay Area expansion, the league reportedly will add a 15th team in Boston in the future.

The Royals originally competed in the league from 2018 to 2020, but the team was sold in late 2020, several months after reports about and subsequent investigations into former owner Dell Loy Hansen’s history of racist comments. The team’s new ownership retained the rights to a future women’s team, whose reestablishment was announced last month.

San Francisco-based investment firm Sixth Street is the Bay Area club’s majority investor. Former U.S. women’s national team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner will serve on the team’s board.

“This is something we’ve been working on for almost three years, and to reach this point and officially be accepted into the NWSL is both a dream come true and a motivator, because now it’s time to start building,” Slaton said. “We are grateful, eager, and humbled by the chance to play an active role in shaping this league and leading our sport towards a brighter future of lasting growth and change.”

