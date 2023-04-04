Oakland Mills’ emerging star hurdler got her start in tackle football

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As the Oakland Mills football team prepared for a playoff game in late October, senior outside linebacker Kharles Ngansi leveled one of the team’s running backs with a harder-than-it-needed-to-be hit. On the ensuing play, that running back countered with a vicious hit to Ngansi that forced the 2021 Howard County defensive player of the year to sit out for several possessions. He said it was one of the hardest knocks he had ever taken.

The player delivering that hit was also the only girl on the team, Oluwasemilore Olakunle.

“She will take these huge hits, and she just gets right back up and then goes back in,” said Ngansi, who is roughly nine inches and 70 pounds larger than Olakunle. “She’s resilient; she’s tough. She’s very inspirational because she’s always trying to get better.”

It was in that role — as scout team running back — that Olakunle earned the respect of her teammates and caught the eye of running backs coach Renato Gonzales, who is also the Oakland Mills girls’ track and field coach. Gonzales said he needed only one preseason workout to realize Olakunle could make an immediate impact on the track. Her athleticism and toughness stood out, and Gonzales thought her football experience would help with the transition to one of the most technical track events: hurdles.

He was right.

Despite starting her track career Nov. 15 as a senior, Olakunle broke a state record in the 55-meter dash during the winter’s indoor season and has received multiple Division I offers. She has displayed an affinity for hurdling by picking up the discipline’s finer points quicker than most, Gonzales said.

“As far as hurdling, you fall a lot — it’s mentally frustrating,” Gonzales said. “There’s a lot of bumps in the road, so I knew she’d be able to handle that mentally.”

Boys’ track and field coach Chris Brewington said that it took the Scorpions’ 2022 state champion in the 110 hurdles, John Tatum, a year to master the technical parts of the race.

Success in hurdling is predicated upon learning the proper form — snapping the lead leg over the hurdle while getting the trail leg back into sprint position. A runner must also maintain momentum even when jumping off the ground, and inexperienced hurdlers lose speed when landing. Paramount to proper form is hip balance, which allows hurdlers to step over the obstacles without losing composure.

Brewington and Gonzales noted how Olakunle gained speed over hurdles and learned how to keep her hips even.

Still, Olakunle struggled with feelings of inferiority early in her running career, saying she wasn’t properly utilizing her speed because of her poor hurdling technique.

Olakunle wanted to play football growing up because of the challenge it provided. She started playing flag football in middle school, and when she got to high school, Olakunle felt she owed it to herself to play tackle.

Growing up around boys — including her cousins, family friends and younger brother — made her more competitive, she said. She wanted to prove she could keep up with those bigger and stronger with her. That drive has carried over to track, where her most difficult competition may be with herself.

“Let’s say I run a certain time at one meet,” Olakunle explains. “I’m always eager to beat that time and outwork the only person I want to beat, which is myself.”

“If she feels like she could have done better, she’s not going to be satisfied,” said Ngansi, who also competes in track. “Even when she broke the state record, she was happy about it, but she was like: ‘I could have done better. I could have been faster.’ ”

The start of her career illustrates someone learning how to be great; in her first hurdle event, she finished eighth, and in the 300-meter debut, Olakunle placed 16th.

Unsatisfactory performances leave Olakunle doubting her abilities. To combat her doubts, Olakunle opens a brown leather notebook where she writes various motivational slogans such as, ‘I’m in the right place at the right time doing the right thing,’ ‘I am pushing myself to become the best athlete in my sport,’ and ‘Every day my skills are becoming better and better.’

The notebook is full of mantras, but one stands out for Olakunle: ‘I can, I will, just watch.’

After Olakunle told Gonzales about her favorite saying, he custom-made a teal wristband with black lettering with the six words. Olakunle wears it every race as a reminder of what she can accomplish.

With the successes of the winter season propelling her into the spring, Olakunle wants to set personal record after personal record.

Olakunle and Gonzales spent the indoor season perfecting hurdling techniques so there could be a more even split in the spring between hurdling and sprinting. Gonzales expects Olakunle to run the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles, with a fourth event either the 300 hurdles or a relay.

With Olakunle joining an ultra-talented squad that won the 2022 outdoor and 2023 indoor states, the expectation is that the Scorpions will take home another title.

“I guarantee you you’re going to see some pretty fast times this outdoor season,” Olakunle said.

