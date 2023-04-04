Tiger Woods returns to the Masters, prepared for an uphill climb

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUGUSTA, Ga. — If Tiger Woods isn’t at the end of his Masters career, he can see it from here. His first appearance at Augusta National Golf Club came as an amateur in 1995, his first victory two years later. The last of his five green jackets slipped over his shoulders in 2019. He is 47 and adamant that he will not play if he cannot win. In that regard, this week will be telling.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said at his annual pre-Masters news conference Tuesday, two days before the first major championship of the year tees off.

Woods is more than two years removed from a single-car accident that could have cost him his life or his right leg. He has both. But the lasting impact of that wreck is the amount of metal Woods has in that leg, metal that provides both stability and pain. It is a limiting factor in both his golf and his life.

“Mobility, it’s not where I would like it,” Woods said. “But as I sit here, I’ve said to you guys before, I’m very lucky to have this leg. It’s mine. Yes, it has been altered, and there’s some hardware in there. But it’s still mine.

“It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like. But that’s my future, and that’s okay.”

“I’ve always enjoyed the seclusion of practicing and getting ready for events, and then obviously taking what I have done in practice into game time and [being] able to display that,” Woods said. “It’s harder now. I don’t play as many tournaments, and I don’t practice as much as I used to. I’m limited in what I can do.”

For years, Woods’s pre-Masters routine has consisted of nine-hole practice rounds Monday and Tuesday and a day off Wednesday. Monday, his playing partners were 1992 Masters champ Fred Couples, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour upstart Tom Kim. Couples was asked how Woods hit the ball and how he looked physically.

“Well, that’s two different questions,” Couples said, and he’s right. “How he hit it? He hit it really, really well. … Last year we played, he never missed a shot. I’ve never seen anything like it. For him, he’s just out there trying to walk around and play.”

Which is clearly difficult.

“If he didn’t have to walk up these hills and have all of that,” McIlroy said, “I’d say he’d be one of the favorites. I mean, he’s got all of the shots. It’s just that physical limitation of walking 72 holes, especially on a golf course as hilly as this.

“But again, as we all know, we never count Tiger out, and he can do incredible things.”

That includes Woods’s appearance at last year’s Masters — in which he shot 71-74 to somehow make the cut. Woods is someone who has always viewed athletic achievement in a binary way: Did he win or did he lose? But he allows that making it to the weekend was an accomplishment. The results in the final two rounds — back-to-back 78s that left him 13 over par for the event — were the result of cooler temperatures and his physical limitations.

“I didn’t win the tournament, but for me to be able to come back and play was a small victory in itself,” Woods said. “Yeah, I still would have liked to have gotten the ‘W.’ But I didn’t. But I think I got my own smaller version of that.”

Will those smaller victories be enough to fuel someone who has forever measured himself by how many actual wins he has? It certainly doesn’t sound like it. As a past champion, Woods will be invited to play the Masters for as long as he wants. But asked whether, as he plays Augusta National these days, he ever thinks it could be the last time, he said simply, “Yes.” He talked about turning 50 and playing on the Champions Tour, where he could use a cart.

“I think my game is better than it was last year at this particular time,” Woods said. “I think my endurance is better. But it aches a little bit more than it did last year. … It is what it is. I wish it could be easier.”

