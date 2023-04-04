Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — Dan Hurley turned his hat backward and pulled it down his forehead. It made the word "CHAMPIONS," stitched in gold letters across the cap, shine like a billboard above his glasses. He wears the identity well.

The Connecticut men's basketball coach, from a royal hoops family, flashed a goofy smile and kept pointing into the crowd to acknowledge people he knew. He could have pointed all night. Five years after pledging to repair the Huskies' weathered program, he stood on a stage before an NRG Stadium crowd of 72,423 and proclaimed the mission complete.

“We had the four national championships coming in,” Hurley yelled to the crowd during the trophy presentation. “We’ve been striving for No. 5. Now we’ve got our own. Now we’ve got our own! We got our own! Let’s go!”

This kooky NCAA men’s basketball tournament ceased with chaos at the end. Madness entered the transfer portal. It must have gotten a better offer elsewhere.

Connecticut, a fully stocked contender with talent to spare, exploited all those upsets and blue-blood collapses. The Huskies spent three weeks flexing while others flailed. They were in such a zone that you reckon they could have won it all even if they had to face the expected parade of pretournament favorites. Instead, they just vanquished what remained after the storm each round, culminating with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State in Monday night’s national championship game.

Don’t hate them for being the responsible giant.

Doing what you’re supposed to has never looked so impressive.

“At the beginning of the season, I said we had a special team,” said junior forward Adama Sanogo, named the most outstanding player, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the title game. “I never doubted this team.”

In winning its fifth men’s title, Connecticut trampled six opponents by a 20-point average margin of victory. During a tournament that took the cliche “anything can happen” to ludicrous levels, the Huskies toyed with the competition in a manner that a No. 4 seed shouldn’t be able to do. Because unpredictability was the norm, it would be misleading to call their path to this trophy an easy one. But Hurley, perhaps the zaniest and most entertaining sideline presence in a sport of big-personality coaches, did more clapping than crazed gesticulating during this run.

The Huskies beat 13th-seeded Iona by 24, fifth-seeded St. Mary’s by 15, eighth-seeded Arkansas by 23 and third-seeded Gonzaga by 28 to reach the Final Four. Then they took care of Miami, a No. 5 seed, by 13 in the semifinal before flattening another No. 5 in the title game.

If the higher seeds had performed like higher seeds, the Huskies would have had to face No. 1 Kansas in the Sweet 16 and endured a gantlet against teams with big reputations. But they ended up seeing the confetti without having to beat a No. 1 or 2 seed.

They did their part, and they passed the eye test of a champion while doing it. However, the failure of teams that could’ve given them better games left an empty feeling despite the joy of being shocked again and again in March.

All four No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the Elite Eight for the first time in history. No. 13 Furman, No. 15 Princeton and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson thrilled the nation in the opening round. Princeton advanced to the Sweet 16. Florida Atlantic danced to the Final Four, and it took a buzzer-beater to keep the Owls out of the title game. But beneath all the fun, there was a truth that could be ignored until the end of the tournament, when greatness needs to carry interest: The wild outcomes exposed college basketball’s problems as much as they highlighted its virtues.

While the transfer portal and the name, image and likeness money flowing to players have created parity out of a lawless environment, there is also disorder in the sport because several high-major programs are flaunting their cluelessness. They’re building rosters without discipline. They’re whining about the chemistry challenges instead of trying to solve them. Younger coaches who know how to relate to players are starting to thrive; the ones failing to evolve are losing stability. Until more of the leaders truly embrace this shift, the sport will continue to be more erratic than it should be.

The volume of tournament chaos is an aberration. But the stunners aren’t going away. More teams seeded Nos. 13-15 are going to knock off half-baked giants who didn’t learn enough about themselves during the regular season. Maybe it will even become standard for a No. 16 to break through once every five years. The drama of the unforeseen is good for March Madness, but when there is too much, it will lead to black-eye endings.

Championships demand greatness. You want the team celebrating when it’s over to be memorable, and for that to happen, it needs to be pushed. Even when a squad is so overpowering it’s laughable, you want to laugh because that team dominated some of the best along the way. In truth, Connecticut beat one team in the tournament that faintly resembled a championship squad: Gonzaga. The Huskies whipped the Zags in the Elite Eight, but this was one of Gonzaga’s mortal teams compared to the top-seeded rosters they have put together in recent years.

It is not Connecticut’s fault. All the Huskies could do was take care of the teams that advanced to play them. It would have been more satisfying if they had faced better. The best competition failed, though.

On the other hand, Connecticut absorbed every lesson throughout its 31-8 season. Lightly regarded during the preseason, the Huskies won their first 14 games, only to lose six of eight during a flummoxing midseason swoon. They learned how to be successful and how not to handle success. Then they recovered. The experience made them ready for every strange thing this tournament could hurl at them.

“They buried us before the season, and then they buried us at the midpoint,” Hurley said. “We weren’t ranked going into the year, so we had a chip on our shoulder. We knew the level that we could play at even through those dark times.”

San Diego State (32-7) ended up being the team with similar survival traits. The Aztecs are easy to admire, with all that grit and relentlessness. But they didn’t have the skill, and it showed early when they missed 20 of 28 field goal attempts in the first half, including 14 straight at one point. For the game, they shot just 32.2 percent. Every brick dented interest in a championship game that felt like it was on the undercard of the more captivating the women’s tournament.

In the second half, the Aztecs closed the deficit to five, at 60-55, on two Keshad Johnson free throws. They never could make it a one-possession game, however. It never felt like Connecticut was in danger of much beyond losing a few dominance points.

“We have shooters, the best big men, wings and everything,” said senior guard Tristen Newton, who led the team with 19 points. “We can win any type of game — a pretty game, a physical game, defensive, offensive, whatever. We’re an all-around great team.”

The NCAA tournament almost always comes to its senses. A familiar face almost always wins it all. The Huskies were so superior you won’t deny they were the best team. It would have been more engrossing, though, if chaos hadn’t left them so unchallenged.

