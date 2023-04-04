Remember the titan: Connecticut’s title ends NCAA tourney of upstarts

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — An anarchy of a tournament that spent three weeks quaking and giggling finished up Monday night by coronating a familiar old king with only a slight turn toward the unhinged. What a nutty way for an anarchy to behave. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Yet there it was, a men’s March Madness that often seemed hallucinogenic closing on a humdrum score (76-59), an honorable finalist stepping off the stage (San Diego State) after getting within five points with 5:19 left, and an old name (Connecticut) grasping fistfuls of confetti after leading by 16 early on and commanding the game mostly through. Yet again, a Connecticut quadrant of a giant dome, this time among 72,423 at NRG Stadium, made a final roar.

All told, those fans could have followed their team through this tournament — this tournament — without losing all that much time off the ends of their lives than had they not bothered to watch at all — much like Villanova fans in 2018, or Kentucky fans in 1996, or Indiana fans in 1981, among others. Their marvel No. 4 seed, a 31-8 pillar of both teamwork and eye-popping skill, won by 24, 15, 23, 28, 13 and 17, and never had to escape anything even if it did have to fend off some Aztecs near the end. They became only the fourth champion since 1985 to win their six games by at least 120 points aggregate.

“We knew we were the best team in the tournament coming in,” even as they had lost their Big East tournament semifinal to Marquette, Coach Dan Hurley said.

It looked obvious all along, as if it sparkled from the brackets.

A dingdong tournament that didn’t send any No. 1 seeds to the Elite Eight (a first) or any top-three seeds to the Final Four (a first) wound up extending the recent eminence of the foremost program of the last quarter-century. Connecticut just claimed its fifth national championship of that span, jumping further ahead of North Carolina (three) and Duke (three) in the hardest category to alter. All those titles have come since 1999, from seedings of No. 1 (1999), No. 2 (2004), No. 3 (2011), No. 7 (2014) and No. 4 (2023). A titan that didn’t really start titan-ing around until Jim Calhoun arrived and started growling for victory in 1986 went further into the sport’s trophy rafters. It wakes Tuesday alongside Duke and Indiana in fourth place all-time with the five titles, behind only North Carolina (six), Kentucky (eight) and UCLA (11).

As if that didn’t scream royalty, Connecticut has a coach from a royal family, the Hurleys of New Jersey, with patriarch Bob in the Hall of Fame, son Bobby a college basketball forever type (Duke as a player in 1989-93, Arizona State as a coach nowadays) and son Dan merely claiming the first college national title for the fold in his fifth season at Connecticut. The game even ended with the coach’s son, seldom-used Andrew, dribbling around near midcourt as if in ceremony.

The most you could say for Connecticut as some giddy upstart is it technically did finish tied for fourth in the Big East, after a regular season it began 14-0 before quickly seeing 16-6.

By Monday night, that history did seem ancient.

For the last rung of its breezy course through a mad, mad, mad, mad event, it played a team that did fit the month-long theme: a San Diego State program of damned-good quality for a damned-good while, all with little recognition because of Eastern bias which began around 1607 and the notion that half the country sleeps while it plays. The Aztecs (32-7) had a monumental tournament that might appear on future T-shirts on beaches even without a title, including a removal of the No. 1 overall seed (Alabama) and a reprisal of the buzzer-beater tune, performed Saturday in the semifinal against Florida Atlantic by Lamont Butler.

Their damned-good fan base jazzed up Houston as well, making a quadrant of fresh Final Four colors (black and red) and booming when their team up and led Connecticut 10-6 early.

Then the expected deluge arrived, even if it acted more as steady onslaught than dazzling barrage. Tristen Newton hit a running bank shot four minutes into play. The mighty big man Adama Sanogo had a sweet little put-in and a layup after he collected a pass that skittered through a bunch of legs. Joey Calcaterra lobbed one to 7-foot Donovan Clingan for a jam. Naheim Alleyne hit a pretty shot from inside the lane. Jordan Hawkins streamed in for a left-handed layup.

By the time San Diego State Coach Brian Dutcher called timeout at the 8:50 mark, things stood at 20-12, things looked like they might get away, and Connecticut had the following scorers: Sanogo six, Jordan Hawkins four, Newton two, Alex Karaban two, Andre Jackson Jr. two, Clingan two and Alleyne two. That would evolve to Newton with 19 and 10 rebounds, Sanogo with 17 and 10 rebounds in an extraordinary tournament, Hawkins with 16, Alleyne with six, Calceterra with six and Karaban with five.

"Yeah, I’m not going to lie, they’ve got a lot of weapons,” San Diego State guard Matt Bradley said. “They’ve got presence down now, shooting from outside . . . They make their free throws [24 for 27 Monday].”

That epitomized Connecticut this tournament: a charismatic team with too many parts on which to keep tabs at once. The score bloated to 33-17 by the time Newton smashed down a three-point shot from the Galleria Mall area and completed a run of seven points in a hurry.

“I just want to say that anything is possible,” said Sanogo, the Final Four most outstanding player who shot a stunning 50 for 75 in the tournament with 120 points and 59 rebounds.

At that point, things looked as obvious as maybe they did all along, as when Connecticut routed Iona, fought through St. Mary’s, leveled Arkansas, leveled even worse Gonzaga and mastered Miami. Yet the Aztecs began to make their case as the best team Connecticut played in the tournament — and at the utmost juncture. They eased a 51-36 deficit to 56-45, which looked innocuous, but then they got serious.

Keshad Johnson rained in a three-point shot from the right side to make it 56-48, and Darrion Trammell stole one at the Connecticut perimeter and charged down floor for a layup, and with 7:40 left the Aztecs stood within six of an actual national title. Then Newton had a jumper rattle out for further suspense.

Then Sanogo tipped that thing in off the backboard, another of the Malian’s turns as a steady bulwark through an unsteady three weeks in America. And then, once the Aztecs worked it back to 60-55, Hawkins hit the kind of cocksure three-point shot from the top that one hits only if one has especially large … guts. And things widened from there.

“They had their way with the entire field this tournament," Dutcher said.

Did this funhouse of a tournament have one last little turn of the mirrors in it?

It did not. It had some Huskies to prevent that.

