There’s something reassuring about the Masters. No matter what else is going on in the world, sports fans know that the world’s top golfers will be gathering at the same time and in the same place to play for the same annual prize: a green jacket that simply would not work in any social situation held outside the grounds of Augusta National. We know Jim Nantz will say “Hello, friends” and that we’ll hear more gentle guitar-piano murmurings in those four April days than we will in the year’s other 361 days combined.

This carries over to the Masters betting market. Because the Masters is played on the same course every year and because the chances for volatility are reduced because of the tournament’s comparatively small field size, we have a good idea of what the Masters champion will look like. Sure, every once in a while you’ll get a surprise winner such as 60-to-1 long shot Danny Willett in 2016 or 40-to-1 Hideki Matsuyama in 2021, but most Masters winners tend to follow the same criteria: They have good history at Augusta National, good form entering the tournament and good standing in certain key metrics.

We’ll start by eliminating who can’t win the tournament.

All odds taken Tuesday afternoon from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Course history

According to Datagolf, course history is far more predictive at Augusta National than at any other course in the PGA Tour rotation. Eight of the past 13 and 12 of the past 18 Masters winners had either a previous green jacket or a top-10 Masters finish on his résumé.

There are only six former Masters champions in this year’s field who, in my eyes, have a viable shot at victory: Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth. Among the players with previous top 10s: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im, Cameron Champ, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Corey Conners. All of these players will receive at least some consideration for now.

As for other past winners in the field, they’re either in middling form or simply past their competitive primes. I’m crossing the following former Masters champions off my list of potential winners: Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, José María Olazábal, Charl Schwartzel, Vijay Singh and Mike Weir. So that’s 14 golfers we can eliminate right off the top.

The Masters rookies

Only three players have won the Masters in their first appearance at the tournament, the last being Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. If a Masters rookie wins this year, good for him, but I’m crossing all of this year’s first-timers off my list: Taylor Moore, Ryan Fox, Kazuki Higa, Tom Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Adrian Meronk, Mito Pereira, Adam Svensson and Sahith Theegala. There’s nine more players you don’t have to consider.

Amateur hour

No amateur ever has won the Masters, and there are seven in this year’s field. Cross them all off: Sam Bennett, Ben Carr, Harrison Crowe, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Matthew McClean, Aldrich Potgieter and Gordon Sargent.

Rank and file

Of the past 23 Masters winners, 16 entered the tournament ranked in the top 12 of the Official World Golf Ranking, and 21 were ranked in the top 30 (including the past 10 champions). In other words, we’re not looking below No. 30 on the OWGR. This eliminates players such as Koepka (118th) and Champ (201st).

Current form is key

Of the past 12 Masters champions, only Matsuyama did not have at least two top-12 stroke-play finishes in the calendar year of the tournament, either on the PGA Tour or the European Tour. The following golfers aren’t in top form right now and are off my list: Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Talor Gooch, Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, Mackenzie Hughes, Dustin Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, K.H. Lee, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen, Seamus Power, Adam Scott, Scott Stallings, Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise and Gary Woodland.

Par-4 play is crucial

Of the past 10 Masters champions, eight ranked first, second or third in the field in par-4 scoring. And eight of the past 11 winners entered the tournament ranked 11th or better in the PGA Tour’s par-4 birdie-or-better statistic. So I’m crossing off the following golfers who haven’t been strong on par 4s of late: Sam Burns, Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, J.T. Poston, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris.

So there you have it, a field of 89 narrowed down to just a handful of golfers who can win. Of that group, here’s who I like the most.

Scottie Scheffler (+650)

Only three golfers have repeated as Masters champion, but the world No. 1 again enters the tournament in sizzling form, winning two of his past five tournaments and finishing no worse than 12th in the three others. (Last year, he had won three of his five tournaments heading into the Masters.) Strong iron play is traditionally a hallmark of a Masters champion, and the past eight leaders in approach at the Masters finished first, first, second, third, first, first, eighth and 14th at that year’s tournament (that latter number would be Kevin Na last year, but third-place finisher Cameron Smith ranked second in approach for the week and Scheffler was sixth). Scheffler enters this year’s tournament ranked seventh in strokes gained: approach on the PGA Tour, and he hasn’t lost strokes in that category since last August at the St. Jude. If anyone is going to repeat as Masters champion for the first time since Tiger Woods in 2002, it very well might be Scheffler. It’s impossible to cross him off, even as defending champion.

Scheffler from Jan 1-April 1 of 2022: 2.50 SG/round

Scheffler from Jan 1-April 1 of 2023: 3.05 SG/round



Playing two strokes per tournament better this year than he was last year when he won three times and then won the Masters. 😳 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 28, 2023

Jon Rahm (+850)

While he has never truly been in the mix on Sunday at Augusta, Rahm also has never missed the cut in six Masters appearances and had four straight top-10 finishes before his tie for 27th last year. The world’s third-ranked player enters this year’s tournament with three wins since January, a No. 5 ranking in strokes gained: approach, a No. 3 ranking in par-4 birdie-or-better percentage and a No. 6 ranking in par-4 scoring.

Jordan Spieth (+1600)

Spieth missed the cut for the first time in nine Augusta trips last year, but he immediately followed it up with a win at the Heritage the very next week and then a second-place finish at the Byron Nelson in the start that followed. That seemed to kick-start things for the 2015 Masters champion, who also has two second-place finishes and two thirds on his Augusta résumé. This season, Spieth has top-six finishes in three of his past six starts, gaining strokes on approach in all six.

Patrick Cantlay (+1600)

Cantlay has won eight times as a top-level professional, including the 2021 FedEx Cup, and he is ranked No. 4 in the world. The only hole on his résumé is his performance at majors, which has been thoroughly underwhelming: Cantlay has more missed cuts (four) than top 10s (three) in 23 appearances. But one of those top 10s was a ninth-place finish at the 2019 Masters, so his Augusta record isn’t totally barren, and he has top 10s in three of his past four tournaments this season. Oh, and he also leads the PGA Tour in par-4 birdies or better and par-4 scoring average.

Tony Finau (+2000)

Finau has a top-10 finish in three of his five Masters appearances and turned on the jets during the latter half of 2022 and into 2023, with three wins and five other top-10 finishes since late July. He gains strokes with his irons in just about every tournament he plays and ranks fourth in strokes gained: approach while also ranking sixth in par-4 scoring.

Cam Smith (+2200)

It’s almost impossible to gauge the form of any LIV golfer, because the breakaway league has staged only three small-field, no-cut tournaments in 2023, and only one of them was won by a player who will be at Augusta this week (Koepka won this past weekend’s LIV tournament in Florida). Smith won the most recent major championship at the British Open before announcing his departure to LIV, and his Masters track record cannot be denied: The Australian comes in with top-1o finishes in four of his past five appearances and top-five finishes in three of them.

Max Homa (+2800)

Ranked fifth in the world, Homa doesn’t have the most distinguished Masters track record, with two missed cuts and a tie for 48th in three appearances. His results at the other majors are far from great as well. And the Californian might be more of a look for the U.S. Open, which will be played at Los Angeles Country Club, where he owns the course record. But Homa has two wins, four other top 10s and zero missed cuts since September, and he is in the top 10 in the key approach and par-4 metrics.

Tom Hoge (+10000)

The world’s No. 26 golfer has played in only one Masters, last year’s tie for 39th. But Scheffler didn’t have any Masters top 10s before last year’s win, either, with only a T-19 and a T-18 on his Augusta résumé before his 2022 victory. There’s a lot to like about Hoge, who leads the tour in strokes gained: approach and is in the top 10 in par-4 birdie or better and par-4 scoring. Hoge finished third in his last stroke-play event, the elite-field Players Championship. He is worth a look down the odds board, and I’d much rather take a swing at him than some bigger names with shorter odds such as Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia or just about any of the LIV golfers apart from Smith and maybe Koepka.

