Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But how did your brackets do? If you followed some fairly basic analytics, there’s a chance they did very well. The metrics told us that LSU was under-seeded and overlooked; less than 3 percent of participants in ESPN’s Women’s Tournament Challenge had the Tigers winning it all. They also told us that both men’s champion U-Conn. and runner-up San Diego State offered a ton of potential value; only 11.5 percent of ESPN brackets had the Huskies even reaching the Final Four, while a puny 2.1 percent had San Diego State in the Final Four. Less than 1 percent put the Aztecs in the title game.

Why? There were plenty of clues to point you in the right direction, if you knew where to look.

Advertisement

Let’s start with San Diego State, a No. 5 seed out of the Mountain West, a conference that had struggled in recent NCAA tournaments. But the Aztecs were ranked No. 16 in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency ratings before Selection Sunday, a similar figure to teams like Xavier and Kansas State, both No. 3 seeds. The most similar efficiency profiles to San Diego State, according to Bart Torvik’s comparison tool, were Arkansas in 2022 and Louisville in 2015, two teams that made appearances in the Elite Eight.

Now, merely saying San Diego State has a strong profile is much different from predicting a deep run, but at least for bracket purposes, you have to consider the rest of the field and the terms of the pool you’re in. In other words, if you have the same basic bracket as everyone else — all No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Final Four, for example — then you have a lot more work to do in the tricky early rounds to differentiate your bracket. Or, you could take a few calculated risks and take advantage of the tournament’s frequent chaos. Despite the small numbers backing them, it’s not like the Aztecs were a No. 15 seed or a fluky conference tournament winner. They entered the tournament with a top 10 defense, one that slowed opponents down and forced them into inefficient three-point attempts. And while the Mountain West isn’t one of the nation’s top conferences and has had its March struggles, Pomeroy’s ratings are adjusted for strength of schedule. That means the strength of their opponents (and their opponent’s opponents) has already been factored in.

Which is why the numbers also pointed to Connecticut as a Final Four team and one of the five strongest title contenders, despite eight losses. In fact, the Perfect Bracket hit on six of the Elite Eight teams — San Diego State, Kansas State, Miami, Texas, Connecticut and Gonzaga — none of which were No. 1 or No. 2 seeds. That accuracy rate, according to some readers, was good enough to cash in many pools before the Final Four even tipped off. Remember, the goal of the Perfect Bracket has never been perfection per se; it’s the Perfect Bracket to help you win a March Madness pool. It’s a boom-or-bust strategy by design, and while it went bust in 2022 — a fact which did not go unnoticed in some reader comments this year — the strategy obviously rebounded in a strong way this spring.

Advertisement

The LSU women’s team was an easier discovery. On March 3, the Tigers ranked as the second-best team in women’s hoops according to the adjusted efficiency metric — points per 100 possessions adjusted for strength of schedule — as calculated at Her Hoop Stats, a site that uses a similar methodology as Pomeroy for women’s basketball. Yet because of a blowout loss to South Carolina and what many perceived as a lackluster résumé, they were discounted all around, ultimately landing a No. 3 seed in the tournament.

However, adjusted stats are just that — adjusted for opponent — alerting me that the +2700 odds being offered for the Tigers to win the women’s tournament (wager $100 to win $2700) were too good to pass up. To put that in perspective, imagine if UCLA, a No. 2 seed in the men’s tournament that Pomeroy ranked second overall heading into Selection Sunday, had been offered at 27-1 odds to win the tournament.

If the No. 2 team in Pomeroy ratings was +2700 to win the title everyone would have been all over it. Well, LSU was No. 2 in the women’s equivalent found at @herhoopstats.



I bet the limit on March 3 pic.twitter.com/JI2eV348CF — Neil Greenberg (@ngreenberg) April 2, 2023

This is a victory lap of sorts, and I am basking in the emails of many readers who have thanked me for helping them win their pools. But more importantly, this year’s tournaments show how calculated risks can provide a windfall to those willing to trust their process, study advanced metrics and back up their beliefs, even when those beliefs appear risky. It would have been easy to go with No. 1 Houston or No. 1 Alabama to win the men’s tournament and No. 1 South Carolina to claim the women’s bracket and call it a day. Yet that’s not the most efficient way to walk away a winner in your pool and earn lasting bragging rights. You win a March Madness pool with a distinctive set of picks, based on data and value, which your competitors are not bold enough to back.

GiftOutline Gift Article