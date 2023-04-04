As Giannis Antetokounmpo rules, Johnny Davis has his moments in Wizards’ loss

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Johnny Davis got just one shot this season against his de facto hometown team, that squad just a few hours southeast of his native La Crosse, Wis. He didn’t get to make the Washington Wizards’ trip to Milwaukee in January, forced to hang back because of an injury. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But even in a 140-128 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena, the rookie out of Wisconsin found a way to get some redemption.

With about five minutes left in the first quarter, Davis took out what looked to be a season’s worth of pent-up energy when he charged downcourt for a shuddering transition dunk on the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday. There was no giddy celebration after that one — just a grown man’s stalk back down the court.

“I don’t think anybody expected that — I didn’t even expect it a little bit,” Davis said, all smiles after the fact. “But I was thinking, ‘Go up strong; he’s either going to foul you or you’re going to finish it.’ ”

Milwaukee rolled, as expected. Washington had a whopping six players — key ones, at that — on the injury report: Bradley Beal (knee soreness), Kristaps Porzingis (non-covid illness), Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain), Monte Morris (ankle soreness), Deni Avdija (elbow bursitis) and Delon Wright (non-covid illness) sat out. There wasn’t much the young skeleton crew could do to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo, who unlike in his previous effort against the Wizards recorded a legit triple-double complete with all the requisite highlights to please a Bucks fan-heavy crowd.

He had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one dignity-snatching, chase-down block in 33 minutes. Holiday fell one rebound shy of a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Bobby Portis had 19 points and 20 rebounds.

But despite the drubbing, the Wizards (34-45) gave the crowd a show with their effort and offered a few fine glimpses of the future.

Davis’s dunk was an obvious highlight, as was his eagerness to try to keep up with Antetokounmpo on defense. The 21-year-old ended up splayed at half court as Antetokounmpo streaked by on one of those attempts, but the effort was genuine and his defense elsewhere was smart. Davis had a career-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and four assists.

“It was solid,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of the rookie’s defense. “Pretty good disposition on the ball, at times sized up their switching. I thought he was able to get into certain covers and body them pretty well. He’s been really good with the game-plan discipline and trying to impose his will a little bit physically, which I really like.”

Two-way center Jay Huff had 17 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Kendrick Nunn led the Wizards with a season-high 24 points off the bench; he added seven rebounds and six assists as he nears an offseason in which he’ll be looking for a contract.

Washington allowed far too many three-pointers (23), just as it did in its March 5 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee (57-22), and was outrebounded 56-42. But the Wizards’ fight, in this rare occasion as the season draws to a close and the organization’s focus turns to the future, was worth something.

“It’s a good challenge for those guys, and the fact that they could meet that challenge — on most nights, you score 128 points, you shoot [50.5 percent] from the field, you feel pretty good about it,” Unseld said. “… In light of that, you feel pretty confident, pretty good with what those guys are able to do out there.”

Here’s what else to know about the Wizards’ loss:

Avdija sits

Unseld said Avdija sat out after he had a cut that caused irritation, was headed toward becoming infected and required medical treatment. The forward played with the injury Sunday in New York, which only made it worse.

Huff honored

Tuesday’s game might have featured two defensive players of the year: Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez is in the conversation for the end-of-season NBA award (Holiday has his supporters, too), and Huff was named the G League’s defensive player of the year before the game.

Huff, who signed a two-way deal with the Wizards on March 1, earned the award for his work with the Capital City Go-Go and the South Bay Lakers. He led the G League at 3.1 blocks per game; he added 15 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28 games.

Against the Bucks, he had a head-on view of Antetokounmpo barreling down the court again and again.

“He’s pretty good,” Huff deadpanned. “I don’t know if you’ve seen some of the highlights — many of them on me. No, but it was actually really cool. Really fun experience, something you obviously hope for when you get to this level. You want to go up against the best. Next time, I’ll be better.”

