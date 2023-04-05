Rainy forecast clouds things a bit at the Masters

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The weather for this week’s Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga., could be problematic, particularly on the weekend, when heavy rain may disrupt play. The tournament should begin without incident Thursday, with warm temperatures expected in the low-to-mid 80s and only a slight chance of storms, and Friday should be playable as well, with only showers forecast until more persistent rain moves in during the evening hours.

Saturday’s forecast is looking grim, however, with heavy rain likely throughout the day and temperatures barely cracking 50 degrees. The persistent rain could linger until around lunchtime Sunday, and temperatures will remain chilly. Both weekend days could feature a persistent northeast breeze as well.

Over the past 50 years, the Masters has been forced to finish on Monday because of the weather only twice. In 1973, rain washed out play Saturday and forced the third round to begin late Sunday morning. Ten years later, Friday’s second round was rained out, and some of the players didn’t complete 36 holes until Sunday morning.

Technology has played a role in keeping the Masters on schedule over the intervening years. Since the late 1990s, Augusta National’s greens and many of its fairway landing areas have utilized a SubAir turf-conditioning system, which pumps air into the grass from underneath to keep things playable in rainy conditions.

In 2003, Thursday’s first round was rained out and play did not begin until Friday morning, with the golfers attempting to squeeze in both the first and second round on the same day. Many did not finish 36 holes until Saturday morning, but the tournament ended as scheduled on Sunday.

The prospect of playing more than 18 holes in one day isn’t ideal because of Augusta National’s hilly terrain. This particularly holds true for an aging golfer such as five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who still is feeling the effects of the serious leg injury he suffered in a 2021 car crash and can no longer play a full-time professional schedule.

“I can’t imagine him trying to go 27-plus holes [in one day] around here,” Joe LaCava, Woods’s caddie, told the New York Post this week. “He’s pretty banged up. … If it wasn’t Augusta he probably wouldn’t be playing. … He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart he could contend tomorrow.”

Adverse weather can level the playing field at Augusta and has led to some surprise winners over the years. In 1973, Tommy Aaron won his only major championship at the rain-delayed Masters, posting a 68 on Monday to overcome a four-stroke final-round deficit. It was the last of his two PGA Tour victories, and he would finish no better than 28th at any of the majors that followed.

In 2003, when the first round was not played until Friday, short-hitting left-hander Mike Weir won his only major title in a playoff over journeyman Len Mattiace (who would play in only two more majors and miss the cut in both). Weir defied predictions that only the sport’s biggest hitters would be able to overcome the soggy conditions, using pinpoint irons and a strong putter to win Canada’s first major championship.

The 2007 Masters was not delayed by weather but featured cool temperatures and gusty winds, and Zach Johnson, a 125-to-1 long shot, famously laid up at every par 5 to win the tournament. Johnson remains the only golfer to win at Augusta National without a previous top-30 Masters finish, and he has finished in the top 10 only once since then (though he did win the 2015 British Open in similarly windy conditions).

Thankfully, the forecast this year mainly calls for rain and not thunderstorms, which would be the most disruptive because the course would need to be cleared because of the lightning risk.

“This might be the year another Monday finish happens,” 1983 Masters champion Craig Stadler told the Augusta Chronicle. “The weather looks rough this weekend, but if it’s only rain, the course can handle it. There just can’t be any thunderstorms.”

