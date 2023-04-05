A golfer pulled a man from a sinking car in a canal, then finished his round

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An ordinary morning during the Southern California Golf Association Amateur Net Championship turned urgent Tuesday when a golfer and a golf official pulled a driver from a car that was rapidly filling with water after plunging into a rain-filled canal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at the Terra Lago Golf Resort in Indio, Calif., and left Jeff Ninnemann, the director of championships and golf operations for the SCGA “mentally and physically drained” a day later.

“All was going normal when a car — not a cart, as everyone thought at first — lost control on a nearby road,” Ninnemann told The Washington Post. “Who knows exactly how it got there, but it ended up going through an area of just sort of sand and debris and rocks and into the canal.”

The Coachella branch of the All-American Canal runs through the 36-hole course and, because of heavy rains lately, Ninnemann estimates it was filled with perhaps seven or so feet of water. Ninnemann rushed over from the first tee of one of the courses and saw the car sinking, with “Brett Fox, one of the players in our event, already in the canal trying to get the driver’s side door open.”

A golfer in the middle of his round during a Southern California Golf Association championship and an SCGA official jumped into a canal at an Indio course Tuesday to extricate a driver from a car that had driven into the water. https://t.co/aHb8SrgZSZ — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) April 4, 2023

Ninnemann said it appeared that the windows of the Nissan Pathfinder were partly open, with water gushing in. “I was certain when the water started filling and we could not get that door open, I was certain it was going to end a lot worse.”

Battalion Chief Jorge Segura of CalFire in Indio told the Palm Springs Desert Sun that it was initially believed that the driver had suffered a seizure and the car sat about 8-10 feet below the embankment. Fox, a golfer from Simi Valley, was struggling with the door.

“He told me to swim over to the passenger-side door because he thought the driver was attempting to get out,” Ninnemann said. “The driver started to come to, but I don’t think he was fully functional. Fox thought he was trying to get out through the passenger side, so I went over to the passenger side.”

Water was pouring in “like a scene from the movies,” and Fox somehow “had gotten him out of the driver’s side window, and the car at this point was virtually 100 percent underwater at this point or 90 percent.”

Somehow, Fox held him upright and a spectator atop the canal threw “a rope or hose” down to Fox. The man was hoisted up — and Ninnemann said he believes Fox was as well — while Ninnemann focused on getting out himself. With the slippery cold current pulling at him, he swam to the other side of the canal, where there was a ladder. The unidentified driver was taken to a hospital, where the Desert Sun said his condition was stable Tuesday afternoon. “Fortunately, it was kind of a soft landing, and he’s okay,” Segura said. “And he was wearing a seat belt.”

After completing the rescue, Ninnemann said Fox went back to the course — and shot an 80 to finish with a two-day score of 167 for the tournament, which features 156 golfers from the area.

“He’s soaking wet and we’re all soaking wet and he’s given statements to the police and folks on the site — then the guy continues his round of golf. We let him play with a subsequent group in the event and he finished his round, which was unbelievable. He improved on his day one score, too.”

