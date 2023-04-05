Eliminated from playoff contention, Caps prepare for a summer of tough questions

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Capitals gathered on Tuesday afternoon for their official team photo, one of the last housekeeping items to complete in this turbulent season — along with the five remaining games they must play over the next week. It was likely the final time entire organization would all be in one place together. A few players forced a smile. Others stared ahead with a cold gaze.

Some coaches and veterans returned to the dressing room afterward and conceded their surrender on the postseason, which became a reality a few hours later when the Florida Panthers earned a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres to mathematically eliminate the Capitals from postseason contention for the first time in nine years.

“It sucks. That’s the reality of it,” forward Tom Wilson said.

“We gotta come back better,” center Nicklas Backstrom said.

“I don’t think we’ve done what we needed to do,” Coach Peter Laviolette said.

“You can classify it however you want,” Laviolette continued. “We were in situations to win, to move, to get traction, and we didn’t get that done. I guess in that sense, it’s disappointing.”

With eight straight playoff appearances, the Capitals had been tied for the second-longest postseason streak with the Nashville Predators. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were leapfrogged by the Panthers for the second wild-card spot Tuesday, have more consecutive playoff berths with 16.

Since their Stanley Cup title in 2018, Washington has not won a playoff series. After four consecutive first-round exits, they won’t even get a chance to make it that far this year.

Washington, which has lost four straight, is 6-14-3 since the all-star break. It hasn’t pieced together a three-game winning streak since December. But that inconsistency was also underscored by more than 400 man-games lost to injury, with several key players on the roster missing significant time at different points of the year.

“The numbers are the numbers. That’s the story that is out there. It’s not fabricated. It’s not made up. Nor do I think we should use it as a crutch, either,” Laviolette said. “I’m disappointed about where we are in the standings right now. I think everybody is. The fact is, we had games we needed to win, and we didn’t get it done.”

It was only fitting that as the team prepared to fly to Montreal on Wednesday to meet the Canadiens the following night, they would be without veteran winger T.J. Oshie and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, both of whom will stay in Washington while nursing upper-body injuries.

How the Capitals might approach the final eight days of the season remains another matter. The team did not practice before its trip to Montreal on Wednesday and likely would not hold a practice Friday after it returned. Washington has not indicated if Oshie or van Riemsdyk might be shut down for the year or if the team will call up any prospects from its American League Hockey affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

Laviolette promised that the mentality would not change over the final five games — “I’d like to see us go play a good hockey game and get a win,” he said — but players are still bracing for a long offseason that will offer plenty of questions. Among them is what might happen to Laviolette, who is in his final year of his contract, along with a mix of veterans and young players who could be moved as part of the organization’s plan to retool the roster on the fly. Either way, for the Capitals who stay, the summer months will require recovery and difficult self-reflection.

“You look yourself in the mirror first and then go from there. As a group, we’re not where we need to be,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of individuals would say that they could play better, myself included.”

There are other incentives for players to consider over these last five games — some Capitals, specifically on the blue line, are still searching for chemistry as they look ahead to next year. Others are fighting for another contract with their futures up in the air. All of it seems odd to talk about, given what this team traditionally prioritizes at this point in the year.

“Why you play hockey is because you want to be in the playoffs … that’s what you live for,” Backstrom said. “We all know we’re getting older, obviously, but at the same time we still want to win. We still have the hunger in here, and just need it to click.”

