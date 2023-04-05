It’s been a while since the Capitals and Wizards both missed the playoffs

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in 19 years, Capital One Arena won’t feature playoff hockey or basketball this spring. The Washington Capitals were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday, ending the team’s streak of eight consecutive trips to the postseason. The Washington Wizards will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five years after being eliminated over the weekend.

The last time the Capitals and Wizards both missed the playoffs was 2004. The Capitals have made 14 postseason appearances since then, and the Wizards have made nine. The teams have made the playoffs in the same season five times since 2004, and among the 11 cities with NBA and NHL franchises that share the same venue, D.C. had the longest streak of at least one team reaching the postseason. Meanwhile, in Detroit, the Red Wings and Pistons are virtually guaranteed to both miss the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Though disappointing, the 2003-04 NHL and NBA seasons were eventful for D.C.’s teams. The Capitals fired coach Bruce Cassidy and traded away most of their best players during their worst season (23-46-10-3) in 26 years, which featured owner Ted Leonsis being fined and suspended by the league after getting into a physical altercation with a fan. The Wizards hired Ernie Grunfeld and landed a young star in Gilbert Arenas, but they were beset by injuries and failed to gel under first-year coach Eddie Jordan, missing the playoffs for a seventh straight year. Here’s a look back at the best and worst for both teams from that season, which led to better days.

Worst use of the third person: Two weeks after Abe Pollin hired New Jersey Nets assistant Eddie Jordan to replace Doug Collins, the Wizards’ owner tapped Grunfeld, the former Milwaukee Bucks GM, to fill the void left by Michael Jordan, whom Pollin decided not to retain as president of basketball operations after Jordan retired — for good — as a player.

“Those of you in the media who have said that Mr. Pollin is over the hill and incompetent, it proves that he still knows what he’s doing and he got what he wanted,” Pollin said at the news conference to introduce Grunfeld as the team’s new president of basketball of operations. “I’m very pleased.”

“We want to be a playoff contender for many years to come,” said Grunfeld, who was hired one week after Washington, with outgoing GM Wes Unseld calling the shots, selected Georgia shooting guard Jarvis Hayes with the 10th pick in the 2003 NBA draft. “We’re not going to try to use Band-Aids and put anything out there.”

Best coin flips: One of Grunfeld’s first big moves was signing Arenas to a six-year deal. The 21-year-old free agent guard, who spent the first two years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, had narrowed his choices to the Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. Ten flips of a quarter would decide his fate, with heads representing Los Angeles and tails representing Washington. Heads came up eight times, so Arenas … picked the Wizards?

“I always go against the odds,” Arenas later explained. “When the Clippers came up eight times, I was like, I don’t go with the grain. I go against the wave. I go upstream.”

Best expectations: The Capitals were coming off a first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in which they dropped four straight games after taking a 2-0 series lead. Cassidy, in his second year with the team, set a couple of lofty goals, including Washington’s first playoff series win since 1998.

“Our goal is to finish first in our division, and then we want to get to the final eight [in the playoffs],” Cassidy said. “Those are reasonable expectations, and our guys shouldn’t be satisfied with anything less.”

Worst injury: Jerry Stackhouse, the Wizards’ leading returning scorer from a team that finished 37-45, underwent right knee surgery during training camp and was limited to 26 games.

Best starts: The Capitals and Wizards both opened their seasons with dominating wins. On Oct. 9, Jaromir Jagr scored two minutes into the first period and Peter Bondra added two goals in a 6-1 rout of the New York Islanders at MCI Center. On Oct. 29, Larry Hughes scored a game-high 20 points and Arenas had 18 in his Wizards debut to lift Washington to a 99-74 win at Chicago.

Worst spiral: By early December, the Capitals had the worst record (8-18-1-1) in the NHL. General Manager George McPhee fired Cassidy and replaced him with assistant Glen Hanlon.

“Butch did a real nice job for us,” McPhee said, using Cassidy’s nickname. “But we were in a spiral this season and I couldn’t sit back any longer. We still have every intention of making the playoffs. It may be tough now but if we didn’t do this now, we may not have been able to do it.”

Worst frustration: After the Wizards fell to 8-20 with a 100-86 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27, Hughes complained that his teammates weren’t taking losses hard enough.

“To be stuck on eight wins all month, it’s not funny,” Hughes said. “Guys have to start taking it personal. Guys have to start playing with that extra edge. If they haven’t already, they have to start now.”

Best breakouts: With 29 goals and 45 assists in 63 games, veteran center Robert Lang was leading the NHL in scoring when the Capitals dealt him to the Detroit Red Wings for 19-year-old winger Tomas Fleischmann and a couple of draft picks in late February. Wizards power forward Kwame Brown, the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NBA draft, showed some promise in his third season, averaging 10.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Worst goodbye: The Capitals made eight trades during the season, including dealing captain Steve Konowalchuk in October. In salary-shedding moves ahead of the trade deadline, Washington dealt Jagr to the New York Rangers for winger Anson Carter, and then traded Carter to the Los Angeles Kings. The Capitals also said goodbye to Michael Nylander, Mike Grier and Sergei Gonchar, but Bondra’s departure was the toughest to swallow.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed,” Bondra, who spent the first 14 seasons of his career in Washington and left as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, said after being traded to the Ottawa Senators for prospect Brooks Laich and a second-round pick in the 2005 draft. “It’s tough. … This is home and it’s hard to leave.”

When the trade deadline passed, Brendan Witt and Olaf Kolzig were the only two remaining players from the Capitals team that reached the 1998 Stanley Cup finals.

Worst off-ice altercation: After a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 27 in Washington’s first home game since the Jagr trade, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis was involved in a physical altercation with a season-ticket holder. The fan, 20-year-old Jason Hammer, said Leonsis grabbed him by the neck outside the owner’s box. Capitals sources said Hammer, who led a mocking chant of Leonsis during the game, thrust a sign reading, “Caps Hockey; AOL Stock — See a Pattern?” in Leonsis’s face and derided the AOL vice chairman. Hammer declined to press charges.

“Ted called me personally to apologize and was very honest and gentleman-like, and I appreciated the call,” Hammer said. “I think both he and I are going to drop it and continue on and have it be like that.”

After investigating the incident, the NHL fined Leonsis $100,000 and suspended him for a week.

Best collaboration about the worst teams: The Post’s Capitals beat reporter at the time, Jason La Canfora, and Wizards scribe Steve Wyche teamed up for a deep dive on the teams’ struggles, in which they described MCI Center as a “den of futility and embarrassment.”

Worst road teams: The Capitals and Wizards were even more embarrassing away from home. The Capitals were an Eastern Conference-worst 10-26-4-1 on the road, while the Wizards finished 8-33.

Worst veteran leadership: In January, Christian Laettner was suspended five games for violating the league’s drug policy.

Best college reunion: Juan Dixon, Steve Blake and Lonny Baxter, three key members of Maryland’s 2002 national championship team, were reunited during the Wizards’ dismal campaign. Washington selected Dixon with the 17th pick in the 2002 draft and Blake in the second round of the 2003 draft. Baxter, a second-round pick by Chicago in 2002, was claimed off waivers in March after being traded to the Toronto Raptors and released.

“We’re good enough to be here, not just because this team is close to Maryland and may draw fans,” Blake said. “I’m sure it’s a positive and it might help out, but we’re here because we can play basketball.”

Best luck: The Capitals landed the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft lottery, despite having the third-best odds.

“It’s a very good day for us and our fans,” McPhee said of the team’s franchise-altering good fortune, which enabled the Capitals to draft Alex Ovechkin. “We were happy to pick third, but with the number one pick, obviously, we can get the player we want. … We feel that we are in some way being rewarded for the difficult task we undertook, restructuring our team and preparing for the future. We hope today is the first day in a new era for the Washington Capitals.”

Best trade: The Wizards weren’t as lucky, and they slipped to the No. 5 spot in the NBA draft lottery despite finishing with the league’s third-worst record. Washington traded the right to that pick, former Wisconsin guard Devin Harris, along with Stackhouse and Laettner to the Dallas Mavericks for Antawn Jamison, who helped lead the Wizards to four straight playoff appearances beginning the next season.

