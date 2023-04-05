Tapit Trice is 5-2 favorite for the Blue Grass at Keeneland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Todd Pletcher-trained Tapit Trice is the 5-2 morning-line favorite and will start from the No. 1 post in Saturday’s $1 million Blue Grass at Keeneland, one of three major preps being run this weekend for next month’s Kentucky Derby. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Verifying is the 3-1 second chice and will start from the No. 3 post. Third-choice Raise Cain drew the No. 10 post in the 11-horse on Wednesday. Blazing Sevens is next at 6-1, starting from the No. 8 post.

The 1 1/8-mile, Grade 1 dirt race for 3-year-olds will award points on a 100-40-30-20-10 scale for the 149th Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs. The other big Derby preps this weekend are the Santa Anita Derby in California and Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York.

Blue Grass post time is 5:15 p.m.

Tapit Trice has three wins and a third in four career starts with victories in both races this year. The son of Tapit and Danzatrice by Dunkirk is coming off a two-length victory over Classic Car Wash in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 11.

Raise Cain won last month’s Grade 3 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct and is 2-1-1 in six starts. Verifying seeks his first graded stakes win in six starts after finishing fourth in February’s Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn.

