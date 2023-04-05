After a career year, Kristaps Porzingis considers his future with the Wizards

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the early years of Kristaps Porzingis’s career, he had a singular goal: to be considered the best Latvian basketball player of all time. As he got older and made his mark in the NBA, his desires shifted as his horizon expanded. Now, near the end of his eighth season in the league, what he wants from basketball perhaps isn’t so easy to measure.

But believe this: The Washington Wizards are listening. The team was eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend and is now barreling toward an offseason that could bring significant change. Kyle Kuzma is set to test free agency, and Porzingis holds a $36 million player option for 2023-24.

Bringing back both players remains the organization’s top priority, according to team president and General Manager Tommy Sheppard. Porzingis said his agent was in D.C. at the end of last week to talk about a potential extension with the Wizards while Porzingis keeps an open mind about his future and mulls his options.

As a 27-year-old who he feels is entering his prime, Porzingis wants to maximize his potential. He thinks that can happen in Washington.

“This was a great opportunity for me last season when I got traded here, this was one of the places that I was looking at and I thought I could fit there very well, and yeah, it’s been great,” he said in an interview last week. “I believe this is a great place for me also, going forward.

“I can never be 100 percent sure about anything here, you know? So I also have to keep an open mind to every possibility that could happen. But we'll see. I'm really at home here.”

This season should be considered a personal victory for the Latvian, who is unlikely to play in the Wizards’ remaining games. He was more productive than he’s ever been, working in a system designed to give him space on offense and lighten his load on defense, to an extent. He hit career highs in points (23.2 per game) and field goal percentage (49.8), had the second-best shooting year of his career from three (38.5 percent) and logged the second-most assists (2.7 per game). In one demonstration of his durability, he came just shy of meeting his career high for minutes per game with 32.6, a hair under the 32.8 he averaged for the Knicks in 2016-17.

Nearly as important as his numbers, Porzingis also chipped away at his injury-prone reputation.

The Wizards were saddled with a seemingly unending churn of long-term injuries to core players, but never Porzingis; he played 65 games, and before last week, when striving to reach the play-in tournament started to seem silly, there were only two instances all year in which he missed successive games.

That, too, has affected how Porzingis thinks about his career, about his value to an organization. He described this year as a car’s transmission finally shifting into gear. A confluence of personal and professional clarity coincided with good health.

“I always had the feeling, especially when I had injuries, I was always playing a little bit like — not angry, but I was always a little bit frustrated, like I know I am capable of playing at a much higher level, but I never have the rhythm, and I come back from the injury and it’s always a little bit different,” Porzingis said. “I always had that frustration, I had a little bit inside. And I feel like I am getting rid of it now, slowly. It’s been a long time since I felt tense like I had in the past.”

He added: “I feel like I am taking so many steps forward in such a short period of time. I’ve never made that much progress, from my own feeling. In my personal life, also, things are starting to click. It’s a good feeling to be growing up, I guess.”

As for the team, the big man shares the same opinion as just about everyone else in the organization: The Wizards, who at 34-45 have the sixth-worst record in the NBA with three games left to play, fell short of expectations. Porzingis called it “a year of no rhythm,” though, ever the optimist, he saw reasons to feel hopeful.

“If we kept this group together, I think there’s things to look forward to,” he said. “But I think we’re going to have to prove that.”

That is an understatement. Before Washington can start worrying about proving the value of its core trio next season, it has a heck of a lot to prove this summer.

In considering Porzingis’s future, spare a thought to what’s at stake for the organization. Washington’s inability to attract top-tier free agents is well documented, but this summer with Porzingis — and Kuzma — is a different kind of test. Set aside whether it’s worth keeping Bradley Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma together with just one subpar season as a data point (the Wizards are 16-19 when all three play, which looks promising to the front office); it’s what Washington has decided it wants.

The question is whether it can get what it desires. If the Wizards can’t attract the best free agents, can they at least keep the guys they like and already have?

Porzingis’s goals and Washington’s seem to align, at least before money enters the picture. Both can agree the season will not end how they’d wanted it to. Both agree it could be worth trying again next year. First, they have to make it through the summer.

