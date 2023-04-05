The Nationals’ offense finally showed signs of life, but power remains elusive

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If the Washington Nationals were to take any solace from their 10-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, it would be that their offense finally showed signs of life after underwhelming performances in the team’s first five games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Nationals finished with 16 hits. Every starter had at least one except for Dominic Smith. Five players had multi-hit games, including Alex Call and Lane Thomas, who had three hits apiece.

Entering Tuesday, the Nationals had scored nine runs total in their first four games. They have only two home runs — both solo shots in the ninth inning of losses. The Rays hit three home runs off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth inning alone Tuesday. The Nationals, quite frankly, aren’t a team that’s built for power.

Last season, the Nationals were third-to-last in baseball in home runs with 136. Juan Soto produced 21 before he was shipped out at the trade deadline. Only Thomas (17) and Joey Meneses (13) reached double-digits in homers among current Nationals. The Nationals added Smith and Jeimer Candelario in free agency to provide more pop in the middle of the lineup. They also hoped for more power from Keibert Ruiz, Luis García and CJ Abrams.

But even with those lineup changes and player development, the Nationals’ power numbers weren’t expected to increase significantly. But power makes an impact, especially when looking at championship roster construction. Last season, eight of the top nine teams in home runs — including the pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros — made the playoffs. The San Diego Padres (20th in MLB, 153 home runs), the Rays (25th, 139) and the Cleveland Guardians (29th, 127) all were in the bottom 10 and still made the postseason.

The most glaring statistic from Tuesday’s game is Washington’s 13 singles. The Nationals generated offense by simply stringing together hits and running the bases efficiently, something Manager Dave Martinez stressed during spring training. And Tuesday’s performance might be one the team has to replicate moving forward if it wants to win more ballgames.

“We just take good at-bats, pass the baton onto the next guy, pick each other up,” Call said. “Everybody’s got their own plan and own approach and I think we’ve been doing a good job studying pitchers. I felt like our at-bats have been pretty good. We’ve just got to stay with the process and hope it’s all going to work out.”

Call, batting fifth, roped a two-out, two run single in the first inning to cut the Nationals’ deficit to one after starter Chad Kuhl allowed three runs to open the game. Call called it an energizer for him and the team after trailing early.

Thomas, normally the team’s leadoff hitter against lefties, laced a two-run double in the second that scored Victor Robles and Abrams to knot the game at 4 after Kuhl allowed a solo homer. Two innings later, Thomas drove in Robles with an RBI single.

Thomas — who leads the team with eight hits — said he focused on being aggressive early in counts rather than being nervous and passive with runners on. It also helped that Robles and Abrams, the team’s eighth and ninth hitters, had hits in both frames.

“It makes it a lot easier because you don’t have to hit it as far out there,” Thomas said of the team’s speed. “It’s awesome hitting with those guys on base. You don’t feel like you have to do as much to get them in. There’s a lot of ways they can score.”

Martinez harped on wanting to see his players be aggressive on the base paths, advancing from first to third on routine hits. That scenario unfolded in the bottom of the fourth when Meneses did exactly that on a Candelario single. The play itself was risky — the ball was hit to left-center field and there were two outs. But Meneses beat the throw.

“Love it,” Martinez said. “We have to push the envelope a little bit, you know? It was awesome. That’s the way we got to play baseball.”

The only downside for Washington was that Smith struck out with runners on the corners to end the frame. The same sequence occurred in the sixth: Meneses singled and Thomas advanced from first to third with one out, but Candelario struck out swinging before Smith popped out.

The Nationals, despite their 16 hits, didn’t take advantage of opportunities with runners in scoring position, going 3 for 16 while leaving 10 runners on base. García — the team’s everyday second baseman who had a day off — pinch-hit in the seventh inning and roped an RBI double that scored Call. That seemed like enough insurance for the Nationals, who carried a two-run lead into the eighth inning.

But especially after the way Tuesday’s game ended, the Nationals were left wondering what might have been if they had taken advantage of some earlier opportunities.

“We left a couple runners on third base with two outs; those are the runs, to me, that we need to capitalize on,” Martinez said. “We got to move the baseball. We got to drive those runs in. But, like I said, if you score six runs and you’re in the ninth inning and you got the lead, those games, you have to win.”

