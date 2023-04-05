Live updates Nationals look to bounce back after late collapse against Rays

Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals are set the face the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, returning to the ballpark after a late collapse Tuesday night. Corbin was Washington’s Opening Day starter last week, and he delivered a performance that didn’t provide encouragement that he has distanced himself from his struggles of a year ago. The Rays turn to lefty Shane McClanahan for the early afternoon matchup. Follow along for live updates.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Eastern. Today’s game will air on MASN and can be found on the radio on 106.7 the Fan. A guide to new food at the ballpark can be found here. Here’s your weather forecast the day. (Perfect.) (It’s perfect out.)
If the Nationals were to take any solace from their 10-6 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night, it would be that their offense finally showed signs of life after underwhelming performances in the team’s first five games.
Washington heads on the road after Wednesday’s game. They’ll face the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series that starts Thursday, then jet off to California to meet Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Washington returns to Nationals Park on April 14 to face the Cleveland Guardians.
