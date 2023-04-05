Ravens won’t rule out taking first-round QB amid Lamar Jackson situation

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amid a contract stalemate with Lamar Jackson, who last month asked for a trade away from the Baltimore Ravens, General Manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday that his team would consider selecting a quarterback in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It depends on the board, it really does,” DeCosta said. “I mean, I’d have to say yes, because we have quarterbacks in our top 31. So just based on that alone, simple math, I would have to say yes.”

At a news conference meant to serve as Q&A session regarding the Ravens’ draft plans, DeCosta, Coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz drew so many questions about Jackson that a team official stepped in to remind reporters to keep things focused on this month’s league event. There will be 31 picks made in the first round, as opposed to the usual 32, after the Miami Dolphins were stripped of theirs as punishment from the NFL for committing tampering violations.

Advertisement

After the first inquiry regarding Jackson and whether the Ravens had been in recent contact with him, DeCosta said he understood “the need to ask those kind of questions” but attempted to stress that “out of respect for the process, this is a draft luncheon and we’re going to try to keep as much of this discussion as we can to the draft.”

Tense moment in the Ravens' pre-draft press conference when a question mentioned Lamar Jackson, as it appears the media was sternly reminded not to mention the quarterback by the team pic.twitter.com/BznJOfs98k — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 5, 2023

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP and a two-time Pro Bowler, has finished his rookie contract, including a fifth-year option. Unable to come to terms on a presumably lucrative extension while Jackson has been representing himself in contract talks, the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on him last month. That gives other teams an opportunity to try to sign Jackson to an offer sheet that Baltimore could match or, if it chooses not to, could result in the Ravens receiving two first-round picks. If Jackson does not sign an offer sheet, he has until July 17 to agree with Baltimore on a multiyear extension, otherwise he will be set to play this season for a one-year salary of $32.4 million.

Jackson could also wait until Week 10 to sign his franchise tag deal, which would mean receiving a prorated portion of his 2023 salary. He could also sit out the season entirely, as Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell did in 2018.

Advertisement

The Ravens also have options to consider. Along with Jackson on Baltimore’s depth chart are Tyler Huntley, also a restricted free agent, who started eight games over the past two seasons that Jackson missed with ankle and knee injuries, and Anthony Brown, a 2022 undrafted free agent out of Oregon.

If the Ravens decide to draft a quarterback, DeCosta suggested Wednesday that it might not happen in the first round.

“I would say there’s probably more than four guys that can be significant quarterbacks in this league, in this draft class,” he said.

The 51-year-old general manager, in his fifth year in that role after serving a lengthy apprenticeship in the Ravens’ personnel department, was referring to a quartet — Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis — widely expected to be long gone by the end of the first round.

Advertisement

At Wednesday’s news conference, Hortiz provided quick evaluations of the four, describing this year’s quarterback class as “pretty strong up top.”

“Bryce is extremely accurate, cerebral, intelligent, a winner — they’re all winners, actually, which is what you love,” Hortiz said. “Then Richardson’s got just raw physical talent, a strong arm, athletic, big, physical, tough. Probably the least experienced of the four of them, but has a chance to really blossom and develop. Will is, again, a physical, strong guy with an elite arm and has gone through two different offenses in the past two years, so he’s adjusted to players changing around him. … C.J. has just matured, and grown and gotten better and better. He played his best game in the last game of his career, I thought.”

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on if Ravens would take a quarterback in the first round at 22nd overall? pic.twitter.com/ShGCX33agw — Morgan Adsit (@MorganAdsit) April 5, 2023

Asked if, in light of the Jackson situation, Baltimore is evaluating quarterback prospects differently than it otherwise might have, DeCosta replied: “I don’t think we really are.”

Advertisement

“We go into every draft trying to take any kind of bias out, any kind of need-based situation out of the draft equation,” he continued. “We really do try to build a board that’s really best player available.”

The Ravens’ first-round pick is at 22, meaning the top quarterbacks may well be off the board if they stay put. DeCosta indicated that if his team does make a move, his preference might be the opposite direction. Baltimore holds just four other picks this year, one each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

“Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point,” he said, adding, “I think the chances for us to be able to [trade down] are pretty decent.”

GiftOutline Gift Article