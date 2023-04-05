Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — This time, Coach Ron Rivera wants to do a better job explaining himself. If the Washington Commanders are indeed sold, he said last week at the league meetings, one of his top priorities will be to clearly, intricately detail to the new ownership group the strategy behind the major decisions he and his staff have made over the past three years.

In May 2018, Jerry Richardson, a former NFL player, sold the Carolina Panthers to David Tepper, a hedge fund manager with a reputation for being brash and hands-on. Nineteen months later, Tepper fired Rivera, and afterward, Rivera came to believe communication was a big part of the decision to let him go. (Rivera’s team was 12-16 in that span.)

“I don’t think I really had an opportunity, when the new group came in, to sit down and say, ‘This is where we are. This is what we’re doing. This is why we’ve done it, and going forward, this is what we intend to do,’” Rivera said.

He added: “You get a chance to really take a step back and look, and you say, ‘God. It would’ve been important for [Tepper] to know that. It would’ve been good for him to understand this.’ That, I think, is really, really important. I didn’t do that.”

Asked to share an example of something he wishes he’d explained better, Rivera demurred. He reiterated that he would’ve preferred more dialogue — even if it might’ve been a disagreement about scheme or specific players.

Rivera emphasized it’s also important for him to listen. He said if new owners wanted him to, he would consider drafting a quarterback in the first round of the draft, and he added that the franchise has had to drag its feet on deciding whether to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option because he’d like input on such a significant decision.

“I just need to make sure that we’re all on the same page,” he said.

During his media appearances this offseason, Rivera’s message has been that Washington is “roster-building.” He has relied on that phrase and often referenced the salary cap when explaining his biggest decisions, including not pursuing Lamar Jackson (“How does that fit [money-wise]?”), giving a big deal to Daron Payne (“a contract that was friendly for us”) and rolling with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett at quarterback (“We have a moderate [cap] hit from that position, which allows us to do some of the things that we did.”).

Online, some fans expressed frustration with one way Rivera expressed the message in Phoenix — “We are roster-building for the first time” — but what he seemed to mean was this: After two offseasons of trying (and failing) to find a veteran quarterback to elevate the roster, the front office had decided to try to reverse-engineer it.

Even at his most evangelical, when Rivera describes each roster spot and cap hit as critical pieces in a grander puzzle, he seems aware some people are skeptical this will work.

“Why are you roster-building?” Rivera asked, rhetorically. “Well, we got to protect the guy that we believe to be our quarterback, whether it’s Sam or Jacoby.” He argued that better blocking along an offensive line bolstered in free agency would have a trickle-down effect: More time for the quarterback to throw, bigger holes to run through, more effective play action, bigger windows for quick-game passing. “All these things have to be explained,” he added.

Over the past three years, Rivera said, he’s learned more about the complex interdependence of building a complete NFL roster. Some discussions with his football brain trust have reinforced other lessons he learned in Carolina.

“We talk about players and replacing players, and ‘Well, if we let this guy go, we may save 10 [million dollars], but are we getting the production?’ So are you willing to risk production?” he said. “When I was in Carolina, one of the mistakes we made, too, was when we let [linebacker] Thomas Davis go [in 2019].

“Who was Thomas Davis’s replacement? Well, Shaq [Thompson]. … Shaq was our Buffalo [nickel defender]. We got Shaq out of college. Shaq not only played linebacker, but he played safety and running back. Well, we kept saying, ‘We can replace Thomas with Shaq at any time.’ OK, great, but who’s going to replace Shaq? ‘Well, we got this guy.’ But he didn’t have the same skill set as Shaq. So, even though we may be able to replace Thomas, we can’t replace Shaq — and Shaq was so important. ‘Well, we got a safety.’ But a safety doesn’t know how to fit [the run] like Shaq does, so we took a step back [as a defense in 2019].”

Remembering the past seemed to prompt Rivera toward the future.

“I’ve got to make sure that, when I sit down and I talk [to the new owner, and he says], 'Well, you got a lot of money spent on your [defensive] tackles,’ [I say], ‘Yes, but this is why.’ In today’s game, you’ve got to be able to get to the quarterback straight ahead. Once you get him going straight ahead, you’ve got to have guys on the outside that can run their [butts] off. ‘Well, that’s still a lot of money for your [tackles].’ Yeah, it is, but understand that the pass rush is going to help the secondary — and that’s what important.”

For a moment, as Rivera spoke in the lobby of the Arizona Biltmore hotel, it felt like a rehearsal.

