St. Mary’s boys’ lacrosse drops 13-12 heartbreaker to N.Y. power Victor

When St. Mary’s Coach Victor Lilly was working on his boys’ lacrosse team’s schedule, he noticed a gap from April 4 to 14. Considering the expectations that the Annapolis powerhouse has for its senior-heavy squad, Lilly looked to add some games against tougher opponents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Victor, a public school in Upstate New York with a nationally known program, fit the bill. The Blue Devils visited Annapolis on Wednesday and handed the Saints a 13-12 overtime loss in a game St. Mary’s didn’t trail until the fourth quarter. The Saints (7-2 and No. 2 in The Post’s preseason top 10) and Blue Devils traded goals in the closing moments before the visitors rallied.

“We scheduled Victor High School because they’re a very good lacrosse program,” Lilly said he told his players afterward. “We have a 10-day break in our league. We can’t get better without playing competition. I’d much rather compete in a game and go to overtime — I’d rather win, but I’d much rather compete.”

The Blue Devils (2-1) scored three straight goals during the fourth quarter to tie it at 10. Less than two minutes later, St. Mary’s senior midfielder Gavin Burlace flew upfield and fired in his team-high fourth goal to recapture the lead.

With 34.4 seconds left in regulation, Burlace, hustling toward the goal, dished the ball to Jake Adams, who gave the Saints a 12-11 lead. But that edge only lasted for a few seconds. Victor won the faceoff and knotted the score again before the end of regulation.

“We have a really good team, but right now, I think getting punched in the face is what we needed,” Burlace said. “Matchups like this build character. It may suck now, but in the long run, we’re learning how to compete in close games. … Every single person on the team needs to want it more.”

St. Mary’s has suffered back-to-back losses; it came up short in an 11-8 battle against Loyola Blakefield on Tuesday. The Saints’ closest margin of victory during a seven-game winning streak to open the season was four goals, with most decisions coming by at least 10.

Before rallying, Victor, on the heels of an 18-5 loss to Calvert Hall in Baltimore, didn’t let the Saints go up by more than three goals. Once St. Mary’s extended its lead to 7-4 at the end of the first half, the Blue Devils had an answer 10 seconds into the third quarter.

“They wanted it more than us,” Adams said.

Victor controlled the faceoffs during the second half and overtime, winning 12 of the 15 draws and taking 19 shots in the fourth quarter. And after a St. Mary’s fast break in overtime came up empty, the Blue Devils had the last word.

“We didn’t finish an opportunity,” Lilly said. “We didn’t put the ball in the cage. You don’t deserve to win if you don’t bury that shot — a lot of growth and learning to be done.”

