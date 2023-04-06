‘The effort needs to be better’: Listless Caps pounded at Montreal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MONTREAL — Nearly a million people were still without power across Quebec on Thursday night after an ice storm had blanketed the region, but thousands somehow still found their way through darkened streets to Bell Centre to watch their Montreal Canadiens crush the Washington Capitals, 6-2. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lights were on. Fluorescent beams lit up the stands. Classic rock pulsated through the rafters. It was hard to tell the power grid was out just a few blocks away, not to mention that this was a game between two teams that had already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Aside from it being one of the Canadiens’ final home games of the year, the presence of Alex Ovechkin, playing in one of hockey’s cathedrals, was enough to make this feel like an elevated event. The Washington captain’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record remains a reason for anyone to watch the Capitals the rest of the season.

Ovechkin earned an assist on a goal by Dylan Strome in the first period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead but had just one shot on goal himself. Playing with just 17 skaters because of a trio of injuries to veterans, Washington saw Thursday night’s second period mirror much of the team’s season. The Canadiens seized the lead with shorthanded goals from Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia, then made it 3-1 on a goal from Brendan Gallagher after the Capitals failed to clear the puck from behind their net.

“We’re struggling in all three zones. We’re not connected. Can’t make passes. It just looks bad,” center Nicklas Backstrom said. “[It’s] a combination of everything. Execution. We need some more urgency, too.”

By the time Armia beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper with a slap shot off a faceoff to push the lead to 4-1 at 11:15 of the second period, some of the Capitals threw up their arms in frustration. Coach Peter Laviolette paced behind the bench, tapping a sheet of paper against his thigh. His team was well on its way to an eighth loss in nine games. In six of those games, Washington has given up at least five goals. The Capitals have been outscored 16-5 in its past three losses.

“The effort needs to be better,” Laviolette said. “The speed, the battle, the purpose inside of the game, we have to find a way to be better at that.”

Ovechkin remains at 822 career goals. Earlier in the day, he held court with a crowd of local media outside the team’s dressing room, arriving in a red hoodie that had a phrase printed on the back: “Well I’m Not Michael Jordan.”

But he is Ovechkin, and on the 19th anniversary of the day the Capitals won the draft lottery and the rights to select him in 2004, he had to answer for why his team would be missing the playoffs for just the second time in the past 15 years. “It was a hard year with all those situations, injuries. But I don’t think that’s an excuse,” he said, before turning the conversation to how hard this final week of the season is going to be.

“Physically, I feel the same,” Ovechkin said. “But mentally, when you’re not in the playoffs it’s kind of hard. … Hard mentally because you’re basically fighting for nothing. But we’re professionals. We understand we still have to play for fans.”

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Mantha a late scratch

Capitals forward Anthony Mantha had taken part in the team’s morning skate earlier Thursday but was pulled from the lineup less than an hour before puck drop with a lower-body injury. Washington was already without veterans T.J. Oshie and Trevor van Riemsdyk, who are both nursing upper-body injuries and did not travel to Montreal.

Because the Capitals had just 17 skaters, the team said they could recall another player for Saturday’s home game against the Florida Panthers under the league’s salary cap roster emergency rule.

Strome is a bright spot

With his 20th goal of the season, Strome became just the second Capital (behind Ovechkin) to reach the mark. The 26-year-old has elevated his play since signing a contract extension earlier this season. Strome also had an assist on Backstrom’s goal late in the third period; Strome has recorded 23 points in his past 18 games and has led the Capitals in points since Feb. 25.

“When you’re on the ice, I don’t think you’re thinking about if you’re in the playoffs or out of the playoffs. Hockey instincts just take over,” Strome said. “You’re just focusing on the next shift and trying to make the right play, and not letting the other stuff creep into your mind. Because if it does happen, it’s never going to be good.”

