Frank Lampard is back as Chelsea coach, but his future is no guarantee

Frank Lampard was fired as Chelsea coach in January 2021, four months before his replacement led the team to a Champions League title. Two years and two coaches later, Lampard is back at Stamford Bridge after the club fired Graham Potter on Sunday and tapped Lampard as his replacement until the end of the season.

Lampard, a legendary midfielder for the club from 2001 to 2014, was fired after 18 months and replaced by Thomas Tuchel after the team dropped to ninth in the Premier League standings during his first stint on the job.

Tuchel, who led the club to a fourth-place finish and its second Champions League title, was fired in September, four months after a new ownership group fronted by Todd Boehly took control of the club. Potter, his replacement, was let go eight months into the job.

Lampard last coached relegation-threatened Everton before his January dismissal. He takes the reigns of an expensive yet bloated Chelsea team that’s dropped to 11th with nine games left in the season.

But Lampard also has a shot to win Champions League after the club’s March victory over Borussia Dortmund secured passage to the quarterfinals, where it will face defending champion Real Madrid. The first leg begins Wednesday in Spain.

Were Lampard to win the title and get the job, there is no guarantee he would last as long as he did during his first spell with the club. The coaching carousel can be particularly capricious at the top levels of European soccer, perhaps nowhere more than at Chelsea, where three coaches departed shortly after winning major European trophies after taking over midseason.

Roberto Di Matteo in March 2012 became interim Chelsea manager, replacing André Villas-Boas. Di Matteo won the FA Cup and the club’s first Champions League crown that May. He was appointed full-time manager that June but was fired during the Champions League group stage midway just five months later.

Di Matteo’s replacement, Rafael Benítez, guided the team to a Europa League title and a third-place finish in the Premier League but left at the end of his first season after being worn down by constant fan criticism. Tuchel lasted a comparatively lengthy 15 months after winning the 2020-21 European title.

Avram Grant nearly led Chelsea to another Champions League trophy in May 2008, but the team lost to Manchester United in a penalty shootout after John Terry slipped and missed its fifth shot. Grant five months earlier had been awarded a contract extension, but that contract was terminated three days after the final.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and recently fired Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann have been linked to the current Chelsea vacancy. While Lampard has the interim role, he said he is focused on stabilizing the team for the time being.

“I want to do the best possible role I can and after that we will see what happens,” he told reporters. “I am not getting anywhere ahead of myself.”

